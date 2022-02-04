Yesterday, the Chalkboard Review’s Twitter account was suspended.

The Chalkboard Review, a heterodox education publication founded in late 2020, abruptly had its Twitter account suspended on Thursday. | by @isaac_schorr https://t.co/6oxLVaGPR1 — National Review (@NRO) February 4, 2022

They must’ve done something really awful, right?

As a matter of fact, they did: they offended one of the largest teachers’ unions.

Of course, that’s not the explanation that Twitter gave:

Twitter suspended @chalkboardrev — an education outlet opposing CRT. Staff accounts locked. "That some of my team were locked out of their accounts suggests that this was no mistake, but a move against intellectual freedom in education journalism," founder @TheTonus tells me. pic.twitter.com/KnmISzVt84 — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) February 3, 2022

Now @Twitter has suspended our scheduling editor at Chalkboard Review? Why is there such a concerted effort to keep people away from https://t.co/JEo2jV1mAH? pic.twitter.com/dZKN9otpd8 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 3, 2022

That's my social media team @bravojourno and my scheduling editor @goinggodward. And still not one email, notification, etc. explaining ANY reason for suspension—and no timeline for when or if it lifts. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 4, 2022

"We'll look into these!" a @Twitter spokesperson also told me. — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) February 3, 2022

Update: A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the following over email: "The accounts you referenced were permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on ban evasion." — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) February 4, 2022

The good news is that Chalkboard Review’s Twitter account has been reinstated. But that’s little consolation:

Our account has just been unsuspended by Twitter. They cite that our account "does not appear to be in violation of the Twitter Rules". We've lost all of our followers, and are immediately beginning the verification process so this doesn't happen again. @verified pic.twitter.com/pHenkg14wv — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkBoardRev) February 4, 2022

At this time, our scheduling editor @GoingGodward, social media director @QuinnWeimer, or social media team member @BravoJourno remain banned without reason. @GoingGodward's appeal was denied this morning. pic.twitter.com/74FNUCrarB — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkBoardRev) February 4, 2022

UPDATE: @TwitterSupport has responded to @GoingGodward's (the scheduling editor for Chalkboard Review) appeal. They've denied her appeal and have cited no instance of her breaking any rule—but claim she's violated something. pic.twitter.com/latT1SszZV — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 4, 2022

Still waiting to get our Scheduling Editor @GoingGodward, our Social Media Director @QuinnWeimer, and one of our social media team @BravoJourno back. pic.twitter.com/E83wgObSC3 — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkBoardRev) February 4, 2022

UPDATE: Our Social Media Director @QuinnWeimer, who hadn't tweeted anything on her personal account for ~a month, has been denied appeal and is permanently suspended. pic.twitter.com/pvsdvCzZpf — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkBoardRev) February 4, 2022

"Multiple violations" despite @QuinnWeimer's account never receiving warning or flag. — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkBoardRev) February 4, 2022

What gives, Twitter? Hmmm?

Chalkboard Review’s executive director Tony Kinnett couldn’t shake this nagging feeling that this was the work of teachers’ unions.

Is our Critical Race Theory Toolkit THAT much of a threat that the NEA is sending Twitter after our team? pic.twitter.com/D3LGOf4ial — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 4, 2022

Looks like Kinnett was onto something:

There you have it. The suspension of @ChalkboardRev was a coordinated attack by @NEAToday. Teachers unions are attempting to silence ideological diversity. pic.twitter.com/qiS10wcPmL — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 4, 2022

Well, well, well. Would you look at that?

this is a teachers union board member pic.twitter.com/5aXVStOeGj — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 4, 2022

Because of course it is.

Sorry about your loss. pic.twitter.com/hgw6fybPcf — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkBoardRev) February 4, 2022

Isn’t Emilie McKiernan guilty of abusing Twitter’s rules for reporting accounts?

I can't believe a regional board member of @NEAToday would be so stupid as to brag about a concentrated effort to silence my staff & team. No worries, guys. If you want some dedicated coverage of our nation's teachers unions, we will provide. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 4, 2022

And as far as Emilie and the NEA are concerned:

Yeah Emilie, I don't blame you. Better lock & delete your account at this point. pic.twitter.com/GNuSHUNuLx — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 4, 2022

Hang in there, Chalkboard Review. We’ve got your backs.

If my account is visited by the Stasi this evening—it's been a genuine pleasure, all.🥂 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 4, 2022

We still have Chalkboard Review up and running on Facebook & Instagram @ChalkBoardRev. If we make any migrations, you'll know about it. Vaya con Dios. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 4, 2022

