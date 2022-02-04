Yesterday, the Chalkboard Review’s Twitter account was suspended.

They must’ve done something really awful, right?

As a matter of fact, they did: they offended one of the largest teachers’ unions.

Of course, that’s not the explanation that Twitter gave:

The good news is that Chalkboard Review’s Twitter account has been reinstated. But that’s little consolation:

What gives, Twitter? Hmmm?

Chalkboard Review’s executive director Tony Kinnett couldn’t shake this nagging feeling that this was the work of teachers’ unions.

Looks like Kinnett was onto something:

Well, well, well. Would you look at that?

Because of course it is.

Isn’t Emilie McKiernan guilty of abusing Twitter’s rules for reporting accounts?

And as far as Emilie and the NEA are concerned:

Hang in there, Chalkboard Review. We’ve got your backs.

