You know, we were just thinking to ourselves, “what the American media really needs more of right now is Walter Durantys.”

Well, it appears that the Journalism Gods have decided to smile upon us and grant our request. The New York Times, ladies and gentlemen:

The ChiComs must’ve promised the New York Times some great box seats at the Olympics.

You should be shocked, Karol. Because it’s genuinely shocking. Particularly in light of this:

The numbers have always been a lie.

Why does the New York Times think it’s in anyone’s best interest to parrot CCP propaganda?

The Chinese government may actively work against transparency, but we can see right through the New York Times.

Tags: CCPChinaCOVIDCOVID19Karol Markowicznew york timespropaganda

