You know, we were just thinking to ourselves, “what the American media really needs more of right now is Walter Durantys.”

Well, it appears that the Journalism Gods have decided to smile upon us and grant our request. The New York Times, ladies and gentlemen:

I don't even know what to highlight here. The last line that cuts off is "almost regardless of the side effects." Almost! pic.twitter.com/k8WQph1GFy — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 4, 2022

I can not believe I'm reading this. It's like going back in history and reading Walter Duranty in real time. You have to be kidding with this. You just have to. pic.twitter.com/c8fgqfBUme — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 4, 2022

The ChiComs must’ve promised the New York Times some great box seats at the Olympics.

I know I'm supposed to be too jaded to be shocked that the NYT (and even more sadly David Leonhardt) published straight up CCP propaganda but I am still pretty shocked. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 4, 2022

You should be shocked, Karol. Because it’s genuinely shocking. Particularly in light of this:

So weird why we won't just do that here. And even with all of this, their numbers are still an obvious lie. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 4, 2022

The numbers have always been a lie.

0 deaths since April of 2020. Very believable. Why can’t we all just follow China’s very legit Covid 19 policy? https://t.co/IT6RWUcglO pic.twitter.com/yNMmJvP9L1 — brian. (@duckieQB) February 4, 2022

Why does the New York Times think it’s in anyone’s best interest to parrot CCP propaganda?

@nytimes went full CCP propaganda today https://t.co/cTTPWlBIKo — Former Action Guys Podcast (@4meractionguys) February 4, 2022

Running propaganda verbatim, shameful https://t.co/hxG6YaHcLT — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) February 4, 2022

The Chinese government may actively work against transparency, but we can see right through the New York Times.

Whoa this thread. The NY Times is genuinely evil. (In case you haven’t realized that yet.) https://t.co/MH42y0n5zs — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 4, 2022

