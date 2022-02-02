Over the years, we’ve covered some pretty deranged and demented things.

This may very well top them all.

Meet SUNY Fredonia philosophy Prof. Stephen Kershnar:

This professor also wrote a piece on why Americans shouldn’t be grateful to veterans 🤬 pic.twitter.com/kZ0GqTDTKb — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

I’m sorry what? pic.twitter.com/60d0tXXn1Q — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

He’s also pro discrimination against women in the workplace. You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/YwpLvMnUg0 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

Vile, disgusting stuff to be sure, but it’s got nothing — and we mean nothing — on this:

🚨🚨🚨 Professor says an adult wanting to have sex with a kid is accepted as being wrong but “it’s not obvious to me that it is in fact wrong” pic.twitter.com/ygC5nuHDNa — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

It just keeps getting worse! @FredoniaU this guy needs to be fired ASAP pic.twitter.com/mgOi1spSxt — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

He compares minors consenting to sex to them consenting to a kickball game or lessons pic.twitter.com/AG4rAF1koT — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

It just keeps getting worse pic.twitter.com/meIahuAEVE — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

He suggests that we don’t know if sex with a minor is good or bad, so therefore it shouldn’t be banned or condemned pic.twitter.com/tFQZxArgQS — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

Professor Stephen Kershnar continues on and says there is benefits and advantages to adult-child sex pic.twitter.com/yjptqG8tsX — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/J6ffwjNKCT — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

Professor Stephen Kershnar suggests sex with a minor might only be harmful because of the way society reacts to it and not because of the actual act pic.twitter.com/aYVZ0twa4k — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

This is truly horrifying pic.twitter.com/RrSeyb1oGf — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

Since 2015 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/bv99f8sT92 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

On adult-child sex: “I don’t think exploitation is wrongful” pic.twitter.com/FDAuofsvYr — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

If you didn’t gotten violently ill reading and watching that, you’re made of stronger stuff than we are.

Hi @FredoniaU, you might want to take a look at this — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

Hi @DrKolison, it appears you have a problem at your university. — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

It certainly would appear that way. But, given that Stephen Kershnar’s book was published in 2015, and the footage Libs of Tik Tok posted from Thaddeus Russell’s podcast is from 2020, it’s all but impossible to believe that SUNY Fredonia had no idea what Kershnar was up to.

A message from SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison pic.twitter.com/EDZCHCE7ch — SUNY Fredonia (@FredoniaU) February 2, 2022

Well, that’s comforting. Just how well does SUNY Fredonia vet faculty? Seems like it makes more sense to vet them before hiring them as opposed to after, but what do we know?

Every now and then people rediscover Stephen Kershner, the professor at SUNY-Fredonia (yes, Fredonia) whose entire schtick is philosophical justifications of horrible things https://t.co/5OKqqwyPih — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) February 2, 2022

Did anyone at SUNY Fredonia read Kershnar’s bio? There were some pretty big red flags in there:

Kershnar* I mean, look at his bio pic.twitter.com/bxDdyZxHbv — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) February 2, 2022

You kind of have to respect his commitment to the bit pic.twitter.com/kar7CfcuW0 — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) February 2, 2022

Kershnar is definitely committed.

Progressive academics have this drive to show that anything and everything people believe is wrong and based on the old world structures we need to demolish. Problem is you end up musing about shit like "what if the 12-year-old girl was a willing participant in her rape?" https://t.co/aDBjnVSOsb — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 2, 2022

Philosopher as troll is his schtick. https://t.co/mZ3FjjKUA9 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 2, 2022

Apparently it’s a pretty lucrative schtick:

I guess it's not so much that I'm offended by any of this, or particularly think he should be cast out of the university, but I have no idea why this guy's $90K/year salary is a good use of public dollars. pic.twitter.com/4bTuiBBYT6 — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) February 2, 2022

Imagine what else that $90K could be used for.

