GOP Sen. Ted Cruz has been on the receiving end of CNN’s ire plenty of times, so it’s not exactly surprising to see him broadcast his schadenfreude in the wake of Jeff Zucker’s resignation:

Is it a troll move? Yeah, kinda.

Oh look Ted is trying to troll again https://t.co/8yd3ElkkFc — howie bockslytner 🌊 (@bockslytner) February 2, 2022

But when you’re dealing with dudes who can’t listen to that little voice telling them “Don’t take it out” — or also, as in Zucker and Chris Cuomo’s case, when you’ve got sexual predators on your payroll — it’s OK to be a little trolly.

This…is your priority today? — plz🌎recycle (@recycle_plz) February 2, 2022

What the hell is wrong with you? Oh yeah, the treason… — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 2, 2022

This is a sitting United States Senator. — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) February 2, 2022

Imagine being a United States senator and tweeting this pic.twitter.com/lWSiMoyMen — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 2, 2022

Imagine being a person who expects to be taken seriously and being more outraged about Ted Cruz tweeting a graphic pointing out that CNN is a cesspool of sexual impropriety than you are that CNN is a cesspool of sexual impropriety.

Media like "the REAL scandal is that Ted Cruz did a graphic about CNN." — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 2, 2022

Priorities, people. Get some.

