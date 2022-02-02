GOP Sen. Ted Cruz has been on the receiving end of CNN’s ire plenty of times, so it’s not exactly surprising to see him broadcast his schadenfreude in the wake of Jeff Zucker’s resignation:

Is it a troll move? Yeah, kinda.

But when you’re dealing with dudes who can’t listen to that little voice telling them “Don’t take it out” — or also, as in Zucker and Chris Cuomo’s case, when you’ve got sexual predators on your payroll — it’s OK to be a little trolly.

Trending

Imagine being a person who expects to be taken seriously and being more outraged about Ted Cruz tweeting a graphic pointing out that CNN is a cesspool of sexual impropriety than you are that CNN is a cesspool of sexual impropriety.

Priorities, people. Get some.

Tags: chris cuomoCNNJeff ZuckerJeffrey ToobinTed Cruz

