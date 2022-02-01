How does the Biden administration keep coming up with such awesome ideas? Well, it seems they’re taking cues from someone very, very knowledgeable on the subject of policy:
Who, you ask, is influential in the Biden White House? The answer can be…disconcerting. From a @playbookdc item on Electoral College Act reform: https://t.co/0eYO0y1Ekt pic.twitter.com/pdKVuIFJvE
— Byron York (@ByronYork) January 31, 2022
Jennifer Rubin, ladies and germs. The delicate genius herself.
American mood barometer Jennifer Rubin. https://t.co/Xriw3eRCp6
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 31, 2022
The one and only!
@SirajAHashmi, come get your girl. https://t.co/8UYM1HA8p3
— Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) January 31, 2022
Yeesh.
Uhhhhhh….. https://t.co/XdmM9GvGUJ
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 31, 2022
— Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) January 31, 2022
Lolololololol https://t.co/ynHWHHQRps
— Reagan Knopp (@reaganknopp) January 31, 2022
This is almost too funny. https://t.co/1NtUAXj2K9
— Will Luciani (@thrillthewill) January 31, 2022
Oh my God https://t.co/nngQXfGvTB
— jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) January 31, 2022
God has nothing to do with this.
Imagine making an important decision because Jennifer Rubin says it’s a good idea. https://t.co/tCn9nBf8Gj
— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) February 1, 2022
We’ll try, but we’re not that demented.
That explains a lot https://t.co/HdhQ9p5Ke9
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 31, 2022
It really does, though.