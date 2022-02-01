How does the Biden administration keep coming up with such awesome ideas? Well, it seems they’re taking cues from someone very, very knowledgeable on the subject of policy:

Jennifer Rubin, ladies and germs. The delicate genius herself.

The one and only!

Trending

Yeesh.

God has nothing to do with this.

We’ll try, but we’re not that demented.

It really does, though.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationChuck SchumerDemocratsElectoral Count ActJennifer RubinJoe BidenWashington PostWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video