A handful of jackasses took to the streets in Orlando yesterday to flex some neo-Nazi muscle:

Right now: shocking display of Nazi flags and demonstrators on multiple overpasses between downtown Orlando and Disney on I-4. pic.twitter.com/6am1Q8ncxS — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) January 30, 2022

“Let’s go Brandon” written on sign next to Nazi symbols & flag. pic.twitter.com/eIyjd0sS1j — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) January 30, 2022

Here’s the original video that I took that day is Eastern Orlando. I really can’t believe we’re seeing Nazis in 2022. FYI: I am of Jewish descent and a large portion of my family was killed in the holocaust. #HateSpeech #hatersgonnahate #orlando #Florida #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/lmUPTjHw65 — Luke Denton (@Ekulnotned) January 30, 2022

#Video: Showing you people dressed with red Nazi swastikas bicep bands in the area of Waterford Lakes in #Florida, beating up people who were disagreeing with them. pic.twitter.com/6dbYPLaFfW — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 30, 2022

Sickening displays, to be sure. But is it possible that the response from the Left is overblown?

Our grandparents didn’t serve in World War II just for these fuckers to march on our streets This video is not from 1930s Germany this is from Orlando Florida 2022 anti-semitism is alive and well. We need leaders to fight against hate, not for it. pic.twitter.com/XX9tZuA6Es — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 31, 2022

We need every political leader in Florida to condemn this. And according to @splcenter, 2020 saw at least 68 hate groups tracked in Florida: https://t.co/1KfDPdFaBu https://t.co/2FPId67ClW — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) January 31, 2022

The Nazis in Florida yesterday held up a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign, the same words used at @GovRonDeSantis’ rallies and also used by Florida elected officials. The sign is not the biggest problem, it’s how comfortable they were in coupling antisemitism with it. — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) January 31, 2022

Why is anyone coupling “Let’s Go Brandon” with antisemitism? “Let’s Go Brandon” has been around for a while now and literally has nothing to do with Jews or antisemitism. Why suddenly start associating it with neo-Nazi doofuses? Particularly because these neo-Nazi doofuses didn’t exactly make up a massive crowd.

So if I have this right, half a dozen random Nazi weirdos staged a protest on some street coroner in Florida and Florida Dems thought it was a good idea to spend the day magnifying their pathetic protest to try to score points on completely unrelated political opponents? — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 31, 2022

It was technically a few more than half a dozen random Nazi weirdos, but yes. That’s basically what happened.

Sums it up pretty well. https://t.co/lqeUKQkk0r — Pork Kebab (@00711711711even) January 31, 2022

It’s basically what happens every time there’s a “white supremacist rally” that turns out to be a small troupe of random Nazi weirdos. Media and liberals make a huge deal out of it in order to smear a much larger group of people whose political views have nothing to do with white supremacy, and the big rally regularly turns out to be a big bust.

But when Democrats keep naming white supremacy as the biggest domestic terrorist threat, what else can you expect from the media?

Florida Dems magnify a few Nazi losers for political gain. They don’t care about antisemitism—they just want to see how “big” they can make half a dozen losers seem in order to score political points. It’s gross. https://t.co/sfRzd4QC1c — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 31, 2022

Also, 8 of the 9 people who opposed restocking the weapons defense system for Israel against genocidal terrorists in the Florida leg were Dems. They also had a BDS candidate last October. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 31, 2022

So ho hum they have so much outrage now. They can save it. Like national Dems, they don’t care. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 31, 2022

To be clear, we are not defending the behavior of the thugs in the video. Because it’s indefensible, especially when it gets violent. But it’s telling that the media and Left only seem to be able to muster outrage over a handful of right-wing nutjobs as opposed to widespread mobs of violent left-wingers.

Narratives are funny that way.

Is this protected under the First? https://t.co/eHr7rYe7ex — I’m not stupid, I’m smarter than you. (@boobyelong) January 31, 2022

No, and I’m assuming they willl be charged for it. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 31, 2022

They should be charged for it. Everyone with a “Let’s Go Brandon” bumper sticker should not be.

