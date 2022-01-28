With Stephen Breyer’s Supreme Court seat officially in play, Joe Biden has an important job to do. Nominating someone to replace Breyer is a daunting task, especially if you’ve decided to make your selection based on race and sex.

Biden’s taking some heat for that, but for what it’s worth, Bill Kristol thinks Biden’s critics are missing some important perspective.

Like, what about Donald Trump?

I say this as someone who would prefer no prior public limitation by race or gender of the field of possible Court nominees: What about Trump limiting his picks to a list produced by the Federalist Society, a private group led by unaccountable individuals funded by dark money? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 28, 2022

Narrator: Bill Kristol is not saying it as someone who would prefer no prior public limitation by race or gender of the field of possible Court nominees; Bill Kristol is saying it as a reflexively anti-Trump Biden sycophant who will literally make any argument — even if it means contradicting himself — in order to defend Joe Biden and the Biden administration.

First of all:

Because judging people by their color and immutable characteristics is the same as judging them by their ideology and outlook? https://t.co/07xMefC8I0 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 28, 2022

Trump's list was limited ideologically but not by race or gender. Biden's list is limited ideologically and by race and by gender. https://t.co/LE1AgxVv79 — Foster (@foster_type) January 28, 2022

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Bill to acknowledge that.

Also, ranting about the Federalist Society seems a little, well … insane.

Forget the silly whataboutism for a moment and instead deal with Bill's nonsense about The Federalist Society as an org "funded by dark money." The FS makes clear that donors can remain anonymous but if you're not lazy, many are disclosed in their annual reports. https://t.co/AmaeEKFAM8 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 28, 2022

Is this Sheldon Whitehouse's alt? https://t.co/FagqaELATy — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 28, 2022

We don’t blame you for asking, Varad.

Conserving conservatism by parroting the talking points of the biggest conspiracy theorist in the US Senate. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 28, 2022

Tinfoil hats are never a good look, but Bill Kristol insists on sporting one every chance he gets.

And in Bill’s case, the hat’s actually bad for his health, because it’s cutting off circulation to the part of his brain that remembers who he used to be:

Founding funding for FedSoc came from the Institute For Education Affairs:https://t.co/EG7DSTxUW9 which was co-founded by your own father:https://t.co/W5KIGBtFoa This guyhttps://t.co/UFLTulWfFM used to demand the kinds of judges Trump appointedhttps://t.co/qUf87EvwQy https://t.co/ZJgHFkUibG — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 28, 2022

And now, homeboy works at the effing Bulwark.

Bill's entire livelihood comes from a dark money network. https://t.co/Os4uzlff3e — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 28, 2022

Shut up, Bill.

