Back in December, when unserious people believed that Build Back Better actually had a prayer, Bette Midler took out her frustrations on Sen. Joe Manchin and the State of West Virginia.

Recall that she apologized shortly thereafter:

Nobody really seemed to buy her apology. And now, more than a month later, GOP Gov. Jim Justice has made it pretty clear that he found it less than satisfactory:

We’ll give Gov. Justice this much: it certainly got our attention. Or, rather, Babydog got our attention.

(And we’re not gonna lie … seeing CBS News put “butt” in a tweet is pretty fantastic.)

We’ll let all of you make the value judgments. What we will say is that politics needs more dogs to be involved in the proceedings. We actually wouldn’t mind a government made up entirely of dogs. Sure can’t be worse than what we’ve got now.

