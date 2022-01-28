Back in December, when unserious people believed that Build Back Better actually had a prayer, Bette Midler took out her frustrations on Sen. Joe Manchin and the State of West Virginia.

What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

Recall that she apologized shortly thereafter:

I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

Nobody really seemed to buy her apology. And now, more than a month later, GOP Gov. Jim Justice has made it pretty clear that he found it less than satisfactory:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice flashed his pet bulldog's butt to critics during his state address on Thursday, telling Bette Midler and others to "kiss her hiney." Midler has criticized WV Sen. Joe Manchin, saying "just like his state," he is "poor, illiterate and strung out." pic.twitter.com/jOEcFnuQKc — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 28, 2022

We’ll give Gov. Justice this much: it certainly got our attention. Or, rather, Babydog got our attention.

(And we’re not gonna lie … seeing CBS News put “butt” in a tweet is pretty fantastic.)

Has it always been like this and I just not notice? https://t.co/nGXMq2WyY0 — DK Seattle (@DesireeSeattle) January 28, 2022

Look . . . if you're going to point a dog's asshole to the camera and tell people to kiss it, what's the point of using the word "hiney"? https://t.co/URTyopRPMy — Donnie Johnson Sackey (@donniejsackey) January 28, 2022

Feel good video of the day https://t.co/0id4ZKhE4s — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 28, 2022

We’ll let all of you make the value judgments. What we will say is that politics needs more dogs to be involved in the proceedings. We actually wouldn’t mind a government made up entirely of dogs. Sure can’t be worse than what we’ve got now.

Recommended Twitchy Video