It’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Ana Navarro has something she’d like to say to “hypocritical elected officials out there”:

Ana is of course directing her message at Republicans (and Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, no doubt), despite the fact that she can’t actually provide any evidence that Republicans are actively working against voting rights.

Trending

What’s the matter, Ana? Cat got your tongue?

Very deliberate hysterics.

Their hope is that if they keep screeching about voter disenfranchisement, we’ll be too busy worrying about that to be concerned about actual voter disenfranchisement. Like, say, giving illegal immigrants the right to vote.

Ana Navarro’s message is not in good faith. None of her messages ever are.

In other words, Ana:

But don’t just take our word for it:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroMartin Luther King Jr.republicansright to votevoting rights

Recommended Twitchy Video