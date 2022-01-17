It’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Ana Navarro has something she’d like to say to “hypocritical elected officials out there”:

Message to hypocritical elected officials out there: Don’t you dare post an #MLK quote, if you’re not fighting to protect the right to vote. Don’t commemorate. Legislate! — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 17, 2022

Ana is of course directing her message at Republicans (and Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, no doubt), despite the fact that she can’t actually provide any evidence that Republicans are actively working against voting rights.

who in America is being prevented from voting today, or anytime in the last 20 years? Please be specific, @ananavarro — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 17, 2022

Who's been prevented from voting? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 17, 2022

What’s the matter, Ana? Cat got your tongue?

The right to vote is not being threatened, moron https://t.co/vbHvM8xF8F — Justa Hack (@Anewhomestar) January 17, 2022

The right to vote isn't being threatened and everyone knows it. https://t.co/duXv8Kvqgt — RBe (@RBPundit) January 17, 2022

No-one had lost the right to vote based on any of the state laws recently passed.https://t.co/vawHhGJ496 — Oceans Seven ⚓🇺🇸 (@M_Yates_Az) January 17, 2022

Name one eligible person who doesn't have the right to vote. I'll wait.. This is Democrat hysterics. https://t.co/1qfIP7PX0e — Richard Wheatley 🇺🇸 (@Richard97859136) January 17, 2022

Very deliberate hysterics.

Seriously. As we commemorate MLK’s birthday, it’s instructive to note which political party cynically tries to convince blacks that it’s still 1965. https://t.co/cw8QaMY0uj — The H2 (@TheH2) January 17, 2022

Their hope is that if they keep screeching about voter disenfranchisement, we’ll be too busy worrying about that to be concerned about actual voter disenfranchisement. Like, say, giving illegal immigrants the right to vote.

You heard the woman. If you're not passing laws to guarantee only legally eligible citizens can vote and only vote once, then STFU. https://t.co/XAzF8CM2BS — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 17, 2022

Ana Navarro’s message is not in good faith. None of her messages ever are.

Please ignore people who try to co-opt a day celebrating a transformational leader to advance their own partisan goals. Especially when their entire argument depends on everyone ignoring the progress that was achieved because of MLK JR. https://t.co/sXZwfydHAG — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 17, 2022

We have record voter participation in recent elections. Voter access is at unprecedented levels for all Americans. That is only possible because of what MLK Jr. forced Americans to confront. The people who run around yelling about Jim Crow 2.0 want to diminish his legacy. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 17, 2022

In other words, Ana:

But don’t just take our word for it:

“Please shut up.” Martin Luther King Jr. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 17, 2022

