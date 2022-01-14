Remember when Joy Behar became a world-renowned expert in the field of American politics? Neither do we.

But, God bless her, Joy thinks she’s an effing scholar.

That’s why she was able to be so shameless and proud in her criticism of Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for refusing to support eliminating the Senate filibuster:

Hope y’all were wearing multiple layers of oven mitts before you watched her, because that take is about as hot as they come.

Like, this is pretty basic civics. Remedial civics, even.

Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are not conservatives. They’re not Republicans. They’re very much Democrats. But they understand their constituencies and recognize that nuking the filibuster could come back to bite the Democratic Party over and over again. They’re apparently the only two Democratic senators who learned a damn thing from Harry Reid’s colossal mistake.

Conservatives and Republicans are giving Manchin and Sinema props because those lone two Democrats stood up for a vital part of our legislative process. And if Joy Behar has any shred of sense at all, she’ll thank them someday.

Oh, and by the way:

