Remember when Joy Behar became a world-renowned expert in the field of American politics? Neither do we.

But, God bless her, Joy thinks she’s an effing scholar.

That’s why she was able to be so shameless and proud in her criticism of Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for refusing to support eliminating the Senate filibuster:

.@JoyVBehar on Senators Manchin and Sinema: "Why do they call themselves Democrats when they refuse to do what the party leader wants them to do?" pic.twitter.com/RREjUqMNyp — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 14, 2022

Hope y’all were wearing multiple layers of oven mitts before you watched her, because that take is about as hot as they come.

Elected officials represent their constituents. You know, the voters who put them in office. They don't cater to their party's leaders. — Steve (@smoyher3) January 14, 2022

Like, this is pretty basic civics. Remedial civics, even.

Their party leaders didn't vote them into office. — Steve (@smoyher3) January 14, 2022

I have to believe (maybe foolishly) that they actually want to represent their constituents. — Gabe Sylvia (@itsabentworld) January 14, 2022

Because it is real simple they were elected as Democrats to represent their states not to represent the needs and desires of the Democratic party. — Charles G. (@1PositiveCynic) January 14, 2022

Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are not conservatives. They’re not Republicans. They’re very much Democrats. But they understand their constituencies and recognize that nuking the filibuster could come back to bite the Democratic Party over and over again. They’re apparently the only two Democratic senators who learned a damn thing from Harry Reid’s colossal mistake.

Conservatives and Republicans are giving Manchin and Sinema props because those lone two Democrats stood up for a vital part of our legislative process. And if Joy Behar has any shred of sense at all, she’ll thank them someday.

Oh, and by the way:

And yet she viewed John McCain as a patriot every time he did something Republican leaders didn't like. @JoyVBehar is a clown. 🤡 https://t.co/v7edm73HTp — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) January 14, 2022

