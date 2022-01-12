We’re all for civic participation in the process. Really. We are.

But we have to draw the line somewhere, and this seems like as good a place as any:

Seen during this morning’s Dallas City Council meeting: a rap during open mic about getting vaccinated. Here’s part of it. I missed the part where he squirted hand sanitizer on himself. pic.twitter.com/68iaTFXMas — Everton Bailey Jr. (@EvertonBailey) January 12, 2022

That guy’s time should’ve been up before he even started.

The speaker is Alex Stein, a frequent Dallas City Council open-mic speaker and one-time reality TV villain. https://t.co/PF2zN4A1a9 — Everton Bailey Jr. (@EvertonBailey) January 12, 2022

Why are we not surprised?

This is the same dude who spoke to the police oversight board last night claiming to be a Halliburton employee paralyzed in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/2gzwWsrNIq — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) January 12, 2022

Dear God.

they say white people have no culture https://t.co/qSsUPquroB — 💀为刀努力🔪 (@meow__zedong) January 12, 2022

Heh.

Lethal levels of cringe detected https://t.co/JkF4WkCyUk — logo, the annum lamenter (@logophobe) January 12, 2022

If only we could be inoculated against cringe.=

THIS IS ANTIVAX PROPAGANDA YOU CANNOT CONVINCE ME OTHERWISE. https://t.co/ZKMDcn3t9s — 🕹 (@FreeGameGriff) January 12, 2022

Looks like it’s already working:

Googling how to get re-unvaccinated now. https://t.co/R1Z5t7H81o — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2022

