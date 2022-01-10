Jen Psaki clearly didn’t resolve to stop lying in 2022. As long as she’s standing at that podium, she’s incapable of telling the truth.

Case in point, this bit from Psaki today:

Jen Psaki has a lot of nerve claiming the White House wants to make sure "every vote counts." Biden and Schumer are trying to blow up the filibuster for bills that outlaw voter ID laws, gives taxpayer dollars to campaigns, and ballot harvesting. pic.twitter.com/hngqgmgjY6 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 10, 2022

Jen actually expects us to believe that the Biden administration and Democrats are working to protect our voting rights. OK.

When the Democrats say "voting rights," they mean ballot harvesting, abolishing voter ID, and giving taxpayer dollars to campaigns. This has nothing to do with voting rights. Instead, it's a transparent attempt to rig elections. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 10, 2022

Everything Jen Psaki does is transparent.

Just straight-up lying from Jen Psaki right now from the White House podium on voting issues. The press also not questioning her why the White House opposes voter ID or basic election safeguards is professional malpractice. #ElectionIntegrity pic.twitter.com/1V5gcxG1Ei — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 10, 2022

If anyone is jeopardizing voting rights in this country, it’s the Democratic Party. By working to disenfranchise legal voters.

Considering the Democrats are insisting on picture ID to eat, shop or workout in their cities…why not show ID to vote? — Hellodarlin 🇺🇸 (@PV31gal) January 10, 2022

Because the Democratic Party is garbage, that’s why.

WOW: Psaki just flat-out lied, saying multiple states have passed laws "that are making it more difficult to exercise their right" to vote. Not one state has done so — unless you think showing an ID or removing dead people from voter rolls is "making it more difficult" to vote. pic.twitter.com/sdU6UqZoRX — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 10, 2022

Jen Psaki doesn’t think Americans can handle the truth. So she’ll just keep lying.

It makes it more difficult to vote illegally…that's the problem they have with those laws. — Kevin Weaver (@RevKevNVF) January 10, 2022

Dems want some votes to be more equal than others. It’s as simple as that.

