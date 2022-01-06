Not everything today has to be about January 6. There are plenty of other interesting things happening.
Like this, for example:
“Six former Biden advisers have gone public with an extraordinary, albeit polite, critique…calling for Mr. Biden to adopt an entirely new pandemic strategy — one that is geared to the ‘new normal’ of living with the virus indefinitely” https://t.co/qSFNXz3B1g
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 6, 2022
Well, well, well … how do you like that?
The science is about to miraculously change again. pic.twitter.com/f1pwWfuYbL
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022
Pivot!
New strategy? What was his old strategy? https://t.co/eOcFKRM9At
— CB (@chrisbrown111__) January 6, 2022
Why, to shut down the virus, of course! Silly goose.
Biden advisers want him to take a new approach on Covid: Admit you lied about shutting down the virus. https://t.co/grlC7qLHZx
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 6, 2022
We don’t expect Joe Biden or anyone in his administration to ever admit to lying about COVID (or about anything really). They’re just going to pull the same crap as self-righteous media firefighters and pretend that they’ve been straight with us all along.
Lol
— Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) January 6, 2022
Ha ha ha ha https://t.co/UHzjNdR0lj
— JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) January 6, 2022
Heh…yeah. https://t.co/o4QzmOI25f
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 6, 2022
Welcome to the science party, Joe Biden and pals.
NOW they want to learn how to live with the virus. 🤭 https://t.co/mMmNAHVwhw
— Da Dad (@RogueLeaderLA) January 6, 2022
Well, yeah.
The internal polling just must be a complete dumpster fire.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022
https://t.co/U0OnSLhPbL pic.twitter.com/DAoix5r7P5
— Thanks, bruh. (@BozOzler) January 6, 2022
Live by the poll, die by the poll. And Joe Biden and the Democrats are on life support.
"Sir we're looking at the midterms and it's not great."
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022
Things you do when you realize the plane is out of gas and you have no choice but to land it. https://t.co/pVVGEu3xiu
— Tim Snell (@tj_snell) January 6, 2022
Live look at Biden's COVID experts… pic.twitter.com/rsZd8lVZoW
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 6, 2022
The Biden administration is officially in DEFCON-5 Panic Mode.
And we’re here for it.