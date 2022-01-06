Not everything today has to be about January 6. There are plenty of other interesting things happening.

Like this, for example:

“Six former Biden advisers have gone public with an extraordinary, albeit polite, critique…calling for Mr. Biden to adopt an entirely new pandemic strategy — one that is geared to the ‘new normal’ of living with the virus indefinitely” https://t.co/qSFNXz3B1g — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 6, 2022

Well, well, well … how do you like that?

The science is about to miraculously change again. pic.twitter.com/f1pwWfuYbL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022

Pivot!

New strategy? What was his old strategy? https://t.co/eOcFKRM9At — CB (@chrisbrown111__) January 6, 2022

Why, to shut down the virus, of course! Silly goose.

Biden advisers want him to take a new approach on Covid: Admit you lied about shutting down the virus. https://t.co/grlC7qLHZx — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 6, 2022

We don’t expect Joe Biden or anyone in his administration to ever admit to lying about COVID (or about anything really). They’re just going to pull the same crap as self-righteous media firefighters and pretend that they’ve been straight with us all along.

Lol — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) January 6, 2022

Ha ha ha ha https://t.co/UHzjNdR0lj — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) January 6, 2022

Welcome to the science party, Joe Biden and pals.

NOW they want to learn how to live with the virus. 🤭 https://t.co/mMmNAHVwhw — Da Dad (@RogueLeaderLA) January 6, 2022

Well, yeah.

The internal polling just must be a complete dumpster fire. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022

Live by the poll, die by the poll. And Joe Biden and the Democrats are on life support.

"Sir we're looking at the midterms and it's not great." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022

Things you do when you realize the plane is out of gas and you have no choice but to land it. https://t.co/pVVGEu3xiu — Tim Snell (@tj_snell) January 6, 2022

Live look at Biden's COVID experts… pic.twitter.com/rsZd8lVZoW — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 6, 2022

The Biden administration is officially in DEFCON-5 Panic Mode.

And we’re here for it.

Recommended Twitchy Video