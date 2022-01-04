Good news, everyone! With maximum determination and minimum oxygen, we can prevent the spread of COVID! At least among kids.

NBC’s “TODAY Show” explains how:

NBC's Today show does a segment about getting kids to wear KN95, N95, and surgical masks wherever they go *plus* how N95s are great because they "very snug" and there's not a lot of air…getting in," so you can't breathe in air, meaning you're keeping Covid away or something pic.twitter.com/aAql5UGUgh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 4, 2022

*they're "very snug" — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 4, 2022

*they're "very snug" and "not a lot of air…getting in" — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 4, 2022

So. If kids can’t wear N95 or K95 masks (and unless they have abnormally large faces, they really can’t), that means they can still kind of breathe. And we can’t have that! Good to know that putting a snug cloth mask over a surgical mask is a pretty good alternative to the high-end stuff if you’re still trying to make your kid miserable.

And if your kid’s not OK with that, either, be sure to let them know that wearing just a surgical mask is better than nothing, but it’s the least best option and therefore your kid needs to be aware that they could potentially infect and kill someone.

This is all very healthy and normal and healthy.

N95's don't fit children. Children also like air. This is not hard. — Nolo🥓🍺🇺🇸 (@Nolo4dolo) January 4, 2022

Well, something’s gotta give!

Where are we heading with this? — Koshik Chaos 🦇🔊 (@wrajkoshik) January 4, 2022

have they tried pillows yet — trilly mays (he/him) (@bropundit) January 4, 2022

We’re honestly surprised they haven’t suggested that yet.

This is insane https://t.co/KndaaeWCZN — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 4, 2022

We’ve lost our collective minds https://t.co/XcUy5Pbr2r — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) January 4, 2022

This isn’t “for the children.” It never was.

