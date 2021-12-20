Maybe we should shut down D.C. Public Schools until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

BREAKING: @dcpublicschools investigates after 3rd graders say they were forced to reenact Holocaust. Lesson Fri. reportedly included simulated shootings, kids digging their own graves & a student playing Hitler. I spoke to a mom who didn’t want to be id’d. Latest on @fox5dc 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ysvY1bk4MC — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) December 20, 2021

2/2 DCPS investigates after elementary students say they were forced to reenact Holocausthttps://t.co/oIRRdzQ4UI — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) December 20, 2021

It seems that Watkins Elementary School takes a more hands-on approach to Holocaust education.

More from FOX 5, who spoke to the mother of one of the students:

FOX 5 spoke to the mother of a student in the class, who requested anonymity to protect her child. … She said her child was still struggling emotionally after being told to pretend to choke and die in a gas chamber and watching students simulate digging their own graves. … “They are traumatized. One parent said that their child was worried the teacher in question was hiding at their house. Children are having nightmares and generally having a very hard time,” she said. She said the child who was told to play Hitler is “not doing well at all.” The mother said the librarian who gave the lesson instructed the students not to tell their parents. She said the kids told their homeroom teacher who reported the incident and helped them through the rest of the school day.

DC Public Schools apologizes to parents after elementary students report being forced to reenact the Holocaust—including pretending to shoot each other, dig their own graves & play Hitler. I spoke to a parent of a child in the class. FULL STORY: https://t.co/oIRRdzQ4UI @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/sn1XbbZexs — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) December 20, 2021

Oh. Well. An apology. That’s nice.

FOX 5 also reports that the librarian is “on leave.” So parents can just relax.

I would set bail money aside before I went to the school to confront them about this. https://t.co/aUoSOQR0UZ — The former coupon junkie (@maryneis01) December 20, 2021

Leave our children alone. people have completely lost their minds. https://t.co/tWp8TXcw8Y — whyme (@932nikki) December 20, 2021

Holocaust education = good. Having kids re-enact the Holocaust = bad.

We figured that went without saying, but it seems we were wrong.

On second thought, maybe we should keep kids out of schools a while longerhttps://t.co/8inH4nntLR — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 20, 2021

This is literally insanehttps://t.co/TbTyPD6Gie — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 20, 2021

It literally is.

Good news: if one of the Nazis DC public schools hired to be a teacher accidentally forces your 3rd grader to reenact the Holocaust, they have a whole bunch of other probably non-Nazi employees to deal with the mess pic.twitter.com/WgzMVFeSlK — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 20, 2021

I'm thinking the DC public schools could probably cut a lot of overhead if they, I dunno, screened teachers for Nazi sympathies in the first place pic.twitter.com/eCcg14plOh — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 20, 2021

Holy hell.

2:1 Vegas odds this teacher will not be fired, but instead put in an expensive counseling program and quietly reinstated after the whole thing blows over — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 20, 2021

We sadly wouldn’t be shocked at all if this is what winds up happening.

I hope the parents of these kids don't complain about it too loud and end up getting investigated by the FBI — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 20, 2021

No doubt Merrick Garland’s keeping his eyes on those parents.

above all we should remember that this was an extremely isolated incident of someone probably having a having a bad day, and that 99.999999% of teachers are brilliant selfless Einstein Mother Teresas who would otherwise be making millions in private industry — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 20, 2021

