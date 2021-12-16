We tried for a little bit to come up with a clever way to preface the thread you’re about to read, but sometimes, snark isn’t the appropriate approach.

This merits full-blown outrage. So read it and be outraged:

THREAD: 2 teachers at a California school reportedly coached a 12 year old into a trans identity behind her parents back. The school also changed her name and pronouns without informing the parents. This was the mom’s speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/xNjChjeKFK — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

As that mother pointed out, these teachers’ behavior had potentially deadly consequences. In her daughter’s case, documentation of a life-threatening allergy to bees didn’t make it into the documents for her “new” identity.

The school reportedly called the parents in for a meeting where they informed them that their daughter is trans. The teacher then proceeded to call CPS on them when they didn’t use the “correct” name and pronouns. This is the dad’s speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/17gl3QBRrQ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

The teachers coaxed her to join an “equality club” which was really a disguise for a GSA club.

These teachers were recorded at an event in November bragging about how they disguise the name of the LGBT club so they can indoctrinate kids without any obstacles pic.twitter.com/LGzGOjHPYf — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

This occured at @SpreckelsUSD. — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

This is the full article on their plans to indoctrinate students while hiding it from their parents. It’s absolutely appalling https://t.co/fBBs39OCP3 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

“Appalling” is an understatement.

Have you punched any walls yet? Keep reading:

This is the full article on how they coaxed her into a trans identity behind her parent’s back. It caused her emotional distress and she became suicidal. The school didn’t tell the parents that their daughter was suicidal. https://t.co/WaIQ6f0yZM — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

Insanity. Just utter insanity.

This all started when @AbigailShrier broke the story a few weeks ago of how teachers planned to indoctrinate students into the LGBT community. No action was taken then. Now parents are coming forward. Hopefully now the school will finally do something https://t.co/SVu4mMCR0q — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

Photo from the meeting tonight. Overflowing crowd pic.twitter.com/WHfhP5WxoZ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

Good for all those parents. Imagine how many more parents would be at meetings like this if they knew the full extent of what was being done to their children.

These are some materials that were handed out at the California Teacher’s Association LGBT Training where these teachers spoke about indoctrinating students. These are meant to be used with students in GSA clubs. Credit: @atime_tostand pic.twitter.com/KHgsdkdyEY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

Slides from the CTA LBGT Training – explaining to teachers how to create and run a GSA club. Credit: @atime_tostand pic.twitter.com/lrbZfneXVN — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

How ironic that the parents are being framed as abusers when it’s activist teachers who are committing such heinous acts of emotional abuse.

Another parent speaks and calls out the predatory behavior by these teachers pic.twitter.com/VJ2JLjR5g4 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2021

You can hear the mix of sadness and anger in that father’s voice. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. Our hearts break for all the parents who have stories like this.

They coach them in Oregon, too. They routinely asks us to use a kid’s preferred pronouns and name, but use the legal name with the parents. — ben (@benjami12428824) December 16, 2021

This shouldn’t be happening to children. This sure as hell shouldn’t be happening in schools.

But it is happening. And it needs to stop.

READ. Most schools across America – public AND private – are factories of indoctrination and corruption. @HouseGOP should have round-the-clock hearings exposing all of this once in the majority… and then defund it! #StopFundingTyranny https://t.co/dqUN8FxHW9 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 16, 2021

Is Merrick Garland going to sic the FBI on these parents, too?

unreal. So your child has a complete new made-up identity in school and the school decides that the family is better not to be informed of this. WTF — Mariner5112 (@mariner5112) December 16, 2021

Oof, this thread. Public schools (more importantly, the woke — or sometimes ignorant — administrators and agenda-pushing teachers) are a threat to a functioning, healthy society. https://t.co/WvFtVJ3TAP — 🎠🧸Island of Mushfit Toys 🥁⛸ (@MushKat) December 16, 2021

Read the whole thread…if you can get through it without pulling your hair out. https://t.co/OIY7A4qMUO — 🇺🇸 Melodi 🇺🇸 (@AutoVisionzEmbl) December 16, 2021

cc: @TwitchyTeam.

.

If you haven’t seen this thread yet, it needs to be disseminated far and wide, tragic and criminal what’s happening here. https://t.co/EqnSsgNlFm — Frank Ferrari (@FrankFe49890281) December 16, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video