Have you noticed food prices climbing during the course of the year? Been paying a lot more than you used to for things like meat?

Well, Jen Psaki has a very simple explanation for that (SPOILER: it does not involve taking any responsibility on behalf of the Biden administration):

Psaki is blaming price increases on meat…on corporate greed, not inflation. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 14, 2021

So does this mean we are officially done being thrilled at saving $0.16 on July 4 barbecue accoutrements?

Jen Psaki blames increases in meat prices on "the greed of meat conglomerates." pic.twitter.com/NlSXwIcUTP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 14, 2021

All roads lead to Big Meat.

Big Meat has to be taken down. Long overdue. https://t.co/BebvD2bMdM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2021

Who’s going to lead the charge?

.@JeffreyToobin do you have any thoughts on how we can beat big meat? https://t.co/MSW01D97Ne — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 14, 2021

Maybe Joe Biden could appoint Jeffrey Toobin Meat Czar. We can all watch him beat that meat.

This is the funniest thing this administration has tried to do. https://t.co/5QQRdoeXYa — SarahLee (@sarailola) December 14, 2021

Also one the most shamelessly gaslight-y to date.

"The way… American families digest inflation is by price increases." That's *literally* what inflation is, Jen. https://t.co/s7qkjcNDz1 — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) December 14, 2021

We’re having a lot of trouble digesting what Jen Psaki is trying to feed us.

So apparently corporations went nearly 30 years without being greedy, only to wake up one morning this year and decide to start being greedy again all at once. Such bad luck! — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) December 14, 2021

According to the Biden administration, every single industry just suddenly became greedy the day Biden took office, and they were not greedy the day before he took office. https://t.co/ut9sgkW13V — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 14, 2021

crazy how the meat conglomerates were not previously greedy, and then, just as the biden administration was overseeing massive inflationary spending, they got very very greedy https://t.co/On2MwOU2dj — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 14, 2021

Time to break up "big meat" – who after decades of getting only 2% greedier per year decided to get extra greedy in 2021. 🤡 https://t.co/FwHFYXuY0u — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) December 14, 2021

They were just biding their time, waiting for Joe Biden to become president so they could pull the trigger on their master plan and make him look bad.

Reminds me of when Biden's boss Obama blamed his high gas prices on phantom oil speculators. Say, did Obama's crack team of petro-investigators ever catch those guys? The investigation's been in progress for a decade. Any leads yet? https://t.co/gXJN733MtS — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 14, 2021

Maybe Joy Reid can Obama the detectives who are looking into her getting hacked and we can finally get some answers!

This is so crazy.

Do they think people don’t go shopping for food!?

That they haven’t noticed everything is up like 50%??

This woman has balls of steel.

Video 👇 https://t.co/n5HzbC1udK — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) December 14, 2021

Or just balls of really, really solidly packed meat.

Biden admin declaring war on food should be a fun one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2021

The administration is really racking up a list of industries it’s fighting. https://t.co/4qxd4vilv8 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 14, 2021

We don’t know what else we expected.

We are living in incredibly stupid times https://t.co/iS8UGhEdTE — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) December 14, 2021

