Are healthy children invincible when it comes to COVID19? No. Some have gotten very seriously ill after contracting the virus. But by and large, they’re known to fare far better compared to the immunocompromised, the elderly, and even healthy adults. That’s not wishful thinking; that’s a fact.

So why is Dr. Anthony Fauci so hellbent on shaming and scaring parents into getting their healthy five-year-olds inoculated against COVID19 with a vaccine whose effects on children aren’t very well known when odds are better than decent that their kids will be OK?

No one is suggesting that children can’t get sick from COVID19. It’s not only possible, but it’s happened.

But Anthony Fauci’s case for vaccinating five- to eleven-year-olds is predicated upon the idea that children are at very high risk of serious illness and complications from COVID19, which does not appear to be the case at all.

It’s one thing to encourage parents to take reasonable precautions for their children; it’s another thing entirely to use fear as a motivator for parents who have legitimate reasons to be hesitant to vaccinate their young children against COVID19 right now.

If Dr. Fauci’s arguments rest on intellectual dishonesty, then maybe his arguments aren’t worth listening to.

He is not a good person at all.

