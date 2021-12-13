Are healthy children invincible when it comes to COVID19? No. Some have gotten very seriously ill after contracting the virus. But by and large, they’re known to fare far better compared to the immunocompromised, the elderly, and even healthy adults. That’s not wishful thinking; that’s a fact.

So why is Dr. Anthony Fauci so hellbent on shaming and scaring parents into getting their healthy five-year-olds inoculated against COVID19 with a vaccine whose effects on children aren’t very well known when odds are better than decent that their kids will be OK?

Dr. Fauci tries to terrify parents of covid in an interview today. Despicable. Kids aren’t in danger from covid. They are far more likely to die of the seasonal flu, murder, drowning or traffic accidents than covid. pic.twitter.com/IeEHue7Y4J — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 12, 2021

No one is suggesting that children can’t get sick from COVID19. It’s not only possible, but it’s happened.

But Anthony Fauci’s case for vaccinating five- to eleven-year-olds is predicated upon the idea that children are at very high risk of serious illness and complications from COVID19, which does not appear to be the case at all.

My daughter had it couple weeks ago and had the flu in March of 2020 flu was 10x worse — JC (@ats0370) December 13, 2021

100% my three kids got more sick from the flu. Hell my three year old didn’t even show symptoms when we got COVID — Brandon Allison Sr. (@Bama_Brandon_) December 13, 2021

It’s one thing to encourage parents to take reasonable precautions for their children; it’s another thing entirely to use fear as a motivator for parents who have legitimate reasons to be hesitant to vaccinate their young children against COVID19 right now.

This is truly remarkable. The head of NIAID appears totally oblivious to CDC data on the risks of Covid to healthy children, the data from CDC and multiple studies on myocarditis, and on post-infection immunity. Perhaps he corrected himself later… https://t.co/MktERK49TC — David Bell (@bell00david) December 13, 2021

Dr. Fauci ignores perspective and context. COVID poses no more threat to children than does seasonal influenza. That's not to trivialize the effect these illnesses can have on children with vulnerable immune systems or organs–but those children can be protected. https://t.co/sXUwwLwx2C — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) December 13, 2021

0.005% chance of death…also he neglects to say the percentage of this “over 100” deaths also had serious health problems, which nearly all of them did — Denverite526 (@springsteddy) December 13, 2021

If Dr. Fauci’s arguments rest on intellectual dishonesty, then maybe his arguments aren’t worth listening to.

Fauci is not a good person. https://t.co/Vrag7BP6jc — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) December 13, 2021

He is not a good person at all.

