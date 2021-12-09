We’d like to think that Fox News’ competitors could put their animosity aside for long enough to unequivocally condemn the actions of the arsonist who set Fox News’ Christmas tree on fire.

We’d like to think that. But we’re not that naïve.

So color us annoyed and disgusted but not shocked at CNN anchor Brianna Keilar’s take on the fire this morning:

The Christmas tree fire at Fox was a serious incident.

Obviously it's incredibly scary to feel your work place is under attack.

Unless your work place is the Capitol.

Then, according to Fox hosts, it's not such a big deal.#RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/8kdsfzxFOn — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) December 9, 2021

Why is it so difficult to just say that arson is bad and wrong, even if the injured party is someone you disagree with?

What would hacks like Brianna Keilar do if the Capitol riots hadn’t happened? How would they suggest that Fox News was maybe just getting a taste of their own medicine? We’re genuinely curious, though we have faith that they’d find a way.

Brianna Keilar driving into work every morning https://t.co/QVB1KuRpjJ pic.twitter.com/YISvxKVLzx — Mainstream Conservatism (@msconservatism) December 9, 2021

Clocking in faithfully at the CNN circus.

Hey you guys: the network that mostly ignored looting and rioting — save the occasional defense of Antifa, arguing they're justified — has thoughts about news coverage they're only hyperfocused on because they think they can use it to hurt Republicans. https://t.co/qhc3O19htJ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 9, 2021

How old are you?! More juvenile snark and condescending chyrons. These people hate you. https://t.co/ttfpYuNKRN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 9, 2021

Well, we’re not their biggest fans, either.

CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/slRXAbLuHr — RBe (@RBPundit) December 9, 2021

CNN isn't a news station, it's simply an anti-Fox, anti-Republican soapbox https://t.co/sIlnfp6cA0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 9, 2021

