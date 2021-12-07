Elon Musk is certainly not without his quirks, but that doesn’t mean he’s wrong.

He’s definitely not wrong about the government:

Elon Musk: "The government is simply the biggest corporation with a monopoly on violence, and where you have no recourse." pic.twitter.com/SAsvVwJooe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 7, 2021

Show us the lie.

We’ll wait.

“Government is simply the biggest corporation, with the sole monopoly on violence.”-@elonmusk

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎯 pic.twitter.com/IjH26ZdXEg — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) December 7, 2021

A handful of people have pointed out that Musk himself has taken government subsidies for his companies, and that’s a fair point.

Elon would know, government largess is how he got rich.https://t.co/KElipQRst6 — Bob Jeffers (@TuliusT) December 7, 2021

More from the L.A. Times in 2015:

Los Angeles entrepreneur Elon Musk has built a multibillion-dollar fortune running companies that make electric cars, sell solar panels and launch rockets into space. And he’s built those companies with the help of billions in government subsidies. Tesla Motors Inc., SolarCity Corp. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as SpaceX, together have benefited from an estimated $4.9 billion in government support, according to data compiled by The Times. The figure underscores a common theme running through his emerging empire: a public-private financing model underpinning long-shot start-ups. “He definitely goes where there is government money,” said Dan Dolev, an analyst at Jefferies Equity Research. “That’s a great strategy, but the government will cut you off one day.”

He may very well just be fed up that the federal government has turned on him since then. Whatever the reason for his professed animosity toward the government now, the fact remains that his current description of the government is pretty accurate.

he's trying to pop me and it worked. https://t.co/qO1DrZoWH6 — InvalidBrotherFrank (@InvalidFranklin) December 7, 2021

Worth considering:

1. Elon has previously stated support for carbon taxes. Government is needed for that. Is this a sign that he’s changed his mind on the issue? 2. Our country’s Second Amendment makes it possible for the government to NOT have a monopoly on violence. https://t.co/xcrq9BgRxx — Natebibi Actual (@NateDog_LA) December 7, 2021

Thank goodness for the second point.

Recommended Twitchy Video