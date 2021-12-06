CNN gave Chris Cuomo the boot, which is pretty embarrassing for Chris Cuomo.

So it looks like he tried to save himself from further embarrassment by quitting SiriusXM before he could get fired from that, too:

Chris Cuomo is leaving his SiriusXM radio show effective immediately. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) December 6, 2021

It’s true:

He probably shouldn’t be in touch with anyone for a while. Nobody should be coming into contact with that thick skin of his.

"I have a think skin…unless you call me Fredo." https://t.co/hFPjglVxRv — Al Washburn (@mkealz) December 6, 2021

Chris Cuomo’s so full of it.

Or you could just say, “I’m sorry” https://t.co/dfKT0BOOe6 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 6, 2021

As if.

Hopefully.

Anyway, one thing’s for sure:

Feel free to let the door hit you, Fredo.

Recommended Twitchy Video