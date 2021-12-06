CNN gave Chris Cuomo the boot, which is pretty embarrassing for Chris Cuomo.
So it looks like he tried to save himself from further embarrassment by quitting SiriusXM before he could get fired from that, too:
Chris Cuomo is leaving his SiriusXM radio show effective immediately.
It’s true:
He probably shouldn’t be in touch with anyone for a while. Nobody should be coming into contact with that thick skin of his.
"I have a think skin…unless you call me Fredo." https://t.co/hFPjglVxRv
Chris Cuomo’s so full of it.
Or you could just say, “I’m sorry” https://t.co/dfKT0BOOe6
As if.
shut up https://t.co/MxpvzxwfK5
Criminal charges? https://t.co/DDuPvZ2R7N
Hopefully.
Anyway, one thing’s for sure:
Feel free to let the door hit you, Fredo.