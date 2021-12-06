CNN gave Chris Cuomo the boot, which is pretty embarrassing for Chris Cuomo.

So it looks like he tried to save himself from further embarrassment by quitting SiriusXM before he could get fired from that, too:

It’s true:

He probably shouldn’t be in touch with anyone for a while. Nobody should be coming into contact with that thick skin of his.

Chris Cuomo’s so full of it.

As if.

Hopefully.

Anyway, one thing’s for sure:

Feel free to let the door hit you, Fredo.

 

