Some GOP representatives held a press conference today to introduce the Crucial Communism Teaching Act, a bill that “will build a school curriculum to teach our future generations the true meaning of communism, so the future generations will understand and learn what this tragic reality looks like.”

Here is Florida Rep. Maria Salazar, whose own family escaped communism under Fidel Castro:

Here’s Iowa Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks:

And Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who called out the proud socialist Democrats who live and breathe by the Marxist playbook:

.@RepDanCrenshaw: "From the Marxist-infused radicalism of the '60s to the critical race theory trends of today, I don't think the Soviets could have imagined a better ally than the Democrat socialists of America today, some of which currently serve in our Congress." pic.twitter.com/rbT06SlTbj — The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2021

The DSA-supported Squad, for example, has made no secrets of their support for socialist and communist policies and regimes.

The latest communique from Team July-4th-in-Russia. https://t.co/SsZ3yvPQAv — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) December 2, 2021

The Soviets could not have imagined a better useful idiot than you, Dan. https://t.co/WVIkUKOBnm — Corinne Marasco (@CorinneAM) December 2, 2021

So they have dug up the dead horse of socialism? — John Umphress (@JohnUmphress) December 2, 2021

Socialism isn’t dead; it’s very much alive. And it’s insidiously harmful, whether or not you care to admit it.

Dan Crenshaw speaking the truth! 👌🏼 https://t.co/DqkDirwphJ — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) December 2, 2021

Even if it’s inconvenient.

Here are Crenshaw’s full remarks:

