We diagnosed Dr. Anthony Fauci as a garbage person a while ago, but for some reason, he just seems determined to remind us.

In case you missed it, last week, Fauci was spotted indoors at a book party for reporter Jonathan Karl — sans mask, of course:

In Playbook: Fauci out at a party at Cafe Milano maskless, prompting Sally Quinn to ask why he was so "ambivalent" https://t.co/fsjwYcU7xS pic.twitter.com/CMOtPqqshb — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 19, 2021

This past Sunday, he told “Face the Nation’s” Margaret Brennan that we still don’t really know where COVID19 came from, but it most likely wasn’t a lab because … well, it just wasn’t, OK?

Despite China's acknowledgment that COVID-19 most likely did not originate in a wet market, Dr. Fauci tells @margbrennan "it certainly could have," adding, we still "don't know how and where" the virus started. New analysis of the first patient suggests the pandemic began there. pic.twitter.com/yH0S61Mj11 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 26, 2021

It’s nice that Anthony Fauci’s working so hard to keep that theory alive.

It is a “very promiscuous” virus that spread with spectacular efficiency in humans. More on #COVID19 from Dr Fauci on Sunday’s @FaceTheNation https://t.co/f9C0Ial8k9 — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) November 26, 2021

Speaking of promiscuous, how many people has Anthony Fauci screwed already with his dumb pronouncements? How many people is he still trying to screw?

He's still pushing the wet market origin despite most experts giving up on it. Astonishing. https://t.co/2wUHYym4YQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2021

We are now at the point where even the Chinese aren't pushing the wet market origin nonsense anymore. But Fauci keeps at it. https://t.co/b4lHkXEF3Q — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 26, 2021

Fauci spent most of this part of the interview pushing the wet market origin hypothesis for COVID-19, which is actually a quite unlikely scenario & now has a large amount of evidence stacked against it. The guy is just all in on anything that could point away from the Wuhan lab. https://t.co/jo98eNtfnc — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 26, 2021

Anything that could point away from him.

Fauci- we still don’t know how this virus which probably came from a lab in China that I was sending US taxpayer money to started. https://t.co/9RZ3FVFlUQ — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) November 26, 2021

Did we already mention that Anthony Fauci is a garbage person? Because he’s a garbage person.

I never realized dildos came in this size https://t.co/NWWFgWVGnp — Kaya🎄Christmasters (@kaya_masters) November 26, 2021

Tweeted before, tweeting again: Get this dude off television. https://t.co/LdUK9KyYqX — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) November 26, 2021

All he does is lie! https://t.co/3MJj1jsmgE — Manish Pamwar (@ManishPamwar) November 26, 2021

