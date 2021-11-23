Democratic New York State Assemblyman Pat Burke believes very strongly in the COVID19 vaccine. And if you happen to be more of a skeptic, well, that’s totally fine, but you should know that you don’t deserve medical insurance coverage for any COVID19-related treatments:

I'm introducing a bill that allows insurance providers to deny coverage for Covid related treatment to those who refuse to be vaccinated. Do your part or pay your own way. Freedom isn't free. — Pat Burke 🦬 🗽 (@PatBurkeNY) November 23, 2021

“Do your part or pay your own way. Freedom isn’t free.” We can only assume that Burke was going for forcefully inspirational or something.

For the record, Pat, it didn’t work.

Burke’s boast isn’t going over nearly as well as he apparently thought it would.

I’m introducing a bill that allows insurance providers to deny treatment to those who are hypocritical a-holes who once bellowed about healthcare being a human right. https://t.co/SOgvLllU6j — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 23, 2021

“Healthcare is a human right” https://t.co/oibE7DZgKh — Alan Cornett (@alancornett) November 23, 2021

How awkward for you, Pat.

Even more awkward because you’re even pissing off some lefties:

Wow yes, it’s important to give uhhhh insurance providers a giant, polarizing, truck-sized loophole to deny coverage that will also make lots of people very angry and has obvious severe structural problems with implementation. Why wouldn’t you do that https://t.co/8U7GnC6PYJ — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) November 23, 2021

With Democrats like these, who needs Republicans? https://t.co/4Id19p2hNc — Eldon Katz (@Eldon_Katz) November 23, 2021

Ouch!

We’d love to see the poll numbers on Burke’s proposal.

This is indescribably cruel and counterproductive. We shouldn’t bankrupt people even when they make poor decisions nor should we discourage people from seeking medical care altogether if they aren’t sure the cause. Mandates work. Other carrots and sticks work. This is ain’t it. https://t.co/L75BEgK5u9 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 23, 2021

Ghoulish mentality from an authoritarian piece of garbage https://t.co/GbL4prseQ9 — LuchaD’oh (@luchadoh) November 23, 2021

You won't like how this ends https://t.co/p0amxjk0QC — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) November 23, 2021

Pat Burke definitely won’t like it if he ever gets sick with an illness that could’ve been mitigated or prevented by him making better health decisions.

POST YOUR LIPID PANEL, PAT https://t.co/6sZWd0GCfM — Energy Shift Enjoyer (@JustAFactsMan) November 23, 2021

Let’s have a look at that bloodwork.

Doesn't go far enough. We need to ban health-care for the sick altogether, to make room for well-behaved, healthy people to get it. https://t.co/ShtL4GGOUO — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 23, 2021

Besides the fact that this is cruel and inhumane, have you considered how a bill like this will be used against the public for other lifestyle conditions? — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) November 23, 2021

I support people getting the Covid vaccine, but this is a slippery slope toward proclamations like “we won’t pay for blood pressure medication if your lifestyle choices made you obese.” It’s … an approach. But it’s certainly not a liberal one! — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) November 23, 2021

