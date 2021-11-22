Democratic socialist Rep. Rashida Tlaib wants to let all the inmates out of all the federal prisons … or does she?

She does. She just doesn’t want the wrong people — i.e. regular Americans — to find out.

Unfortunately for her, Axios’ Jonathan Swan doesn’t seem to care much about what Tlaib wants or doesn’t want. At least when it comes to this particular issue:

.@jonathanvswan presses Rep. Tlaib on backing a bill to end federal prisons: To what extent have you wrestled w/ potential downsides? Tlaib: I think everyone's like, oh my god, we're going to just release everybody. Swan: But the act you endorsed actually says release everyone pic.twitter.com/ZBX3T9wxQy — Axios (@axios) November 22, 2021

Uh-oh, Rashida.

You really ought to take time to watch this. https://t.co/aNcuuw2DE1 — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 22, 2021

You really should. It’s genuinely encouraging to see Swan persist in holding Tlaib accountable for what she’s said even as she attempts repeatedly to tap-dance her way out of her own mouth.

Jonathan Swan is very good at his job. We are lucky to have him. Why he seems to be the only one across similar American outlets and positions who asks necessary, blunt questions, and concomitant follow-ups, is another question altogether. https://t.co/KTgRczvN2W — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) November 22, 2021

This answer is horrifying. Made worse by the laughter in the clip from Tlaib. Another reason why Dems are losing touch with suburban voters. Well done by @jonathanvswan https://t.co/vhI0vhNxoe — Kyle Plotkin (@kjplotkin) November 22, 2021

Kudos to Swan, truly.

It heartens me to see and hear this because, just like she got showed up when she cried at not being able to see her grmother and then refused to go when she could, her ideology over info and thoughtful analysis is front and center and for all to see. — BIW (@BIWinCA) November 22, 2021

Everyone needs to understand what makes Rashida Tlaib tick. And it’s not honesty or intelligence.

"I don't endorse the thing I endorse!" okay… — Henry the Dog (@DogHerny) November 22, 2021

Swan: “There are human traffickers in there” Tlaib: “Oh I knowww” https://t.co/DeBaU2XS6g — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 22, 2021

Swan: But there are like, human traffickers

Tlaib {booping his nose, speaking in super cute girl voice}: Oh.. I know. https://t.co/FRmtSMNLVJ — roly giz (@rolygiz) November 22, 2021

According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are 4,539 inmates convicted of homicide, aggravated assault, & kidnapping offenses, 16,320 convicted on sex offenses, & 30,282 in on weapons, explosives, arson. These are just some of the people Rashida Tlaib wants back in your community. https://t.co/pnt3XT2NxV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 22, 2021

This is an insane video. Imagine voting for this. https://t.co/1lJPMagkQV — Bryson Appel (@BrysonAppel) November 22, 2021

People did vote for this. That’s the worst part.

Let a thousand GOP ads bloom and flood suburban and rural households. https://t.co/d9tL2Vd8CS — Will Upton (@wupton) November 22, 2021

You own this one, Democrats. Enjoy her.

Rep Tlaib is the gift that keeps on giving. — Will Upton (@wupton) November 22, 2021

How convenient! Chanukah’s just around the corner, you know.

