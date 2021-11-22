Piers Morgan has said many, many dumb things. Too many things to count.

But sometimes he says things that aren’t so dumb. For example, he’s quite consistent in calling out woke culture.

He’s also been consistent in calling out media bias with regard to coverage of Donald Trump vs. coverage of Democratic presidents. So when he saw this tweet from The Hill on Joe Biden’s approval rating when it comes to inflation:

Poll: One-third of Americans approve of Biden's handling of inflation https://t.co/FNb9MG3bqK pic.twitter.com/mTC5tWnsWd — The Hill (@thehill) November 22, 2021

He was quick to take issue with it:

Would that be the headline if it was about Trump? https://t.co/5zbKJAm2Th — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 22, 2021

Not a chance. The Hill knows it. We all know it.

"2/3 of Americans disapprove of his handling of inflation." And that's being nice, there would be a personal shot in there somewhere. — shoresy_LGR (@pitter_patter77) November 22, 2021

Regardless of how anyone of any political persuasion feels about Donald Trump, there’s no denying that the media never bent over for him the way they’re bending over for Joe Biden.

They can't even spin it to sound good. — Rossetti (@stejSetti) November 22, 2021

