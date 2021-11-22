Piers Morgan has said many, many dumb things. Too many things to count.

But sometimes he says things that aren’t so dumb. For example, he’s quite consistent in calling out woke culture.

He’s also been consistent in calling out media bias with regard to coverage of Donald Trump vs. coverage of Democratic presidents. So when he saw this tweet from The Hill on Joe Biden’s approval rating when it comes to inflation:

He was quick to take issue with it:

Not a chance. The Hill knows it. We all know it.

Regardless of how anyone of any political persuasion feels about Donald Trump, there’s no denying that the media never bent over for him the way they’re bending over for Joe Biden.

