So Max Boot recently got into it with “1619 Project” mastermind Nikole Hannah-Jones:

It should go without saying that we have no dog in this particular fight.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy watching Nikole Hannah-Jones make an ass of herself yet again.

Trending

Still with us? OK, good. Because here comes Nikole Hannah-Jones:

The only “honest reading of the 1619 Project” is that it’s hot garbage, but we digress.

Um, OK.

So, the Declaration of Independence wasn’t a declaration of independence when it was written?

Yes, as a matter of fact, someone has.

Seriously, Nikole Hannah-Jones is taking a page straight out of notorious racist slavery supporter John C. Calhoun, who himself had this to say about the Declaration of Independence:

If we trace it back, we shall find the proposition differently expressed in the Declaration of Independence. That asserts that “all men are created equal.” The form of expression, though less dangerous, is not less erroneous. All men are not created. According to the Bible, only two, a man and a woman, ever were, and of these one was pronounced subordinate to the other. All others have come into the world by being born, and in no sense, as I have shown, either free or equal. But this form of expression being less striking and popular, has given way to the present, and under the authority of a document put forth on so great an occasion, and leading to such important consequences, has spread far and wide, and fixed itself deeply in the public mind. It was inserted in our Declaration of Independence without any necessity. It made no necessary part of our justification in separating from the parent country, and declaring ourselves independent. Breach of our chartered privileges, and lawless encroachment on our acknowledged and well-established rights by the parent country, were the real causes, and of themselves sufficient, without resorting to any other, to justify the step. Nor had it any weight in constructing the governments which were substituted in the place of the colonial. They were formed of the old materials and on practical and well-established principles, borrowed for the most part from our own experience and that of the country from which we sprang.

John C. Calhoun argued that the Declaration of Independence was effectively an argument for secession. Nikole Hannah-Jones is arguing … that the Declaration of Independence was effectively an argument for secession.

It might seems strange at first that someone like Nikole Hannah-Jones would agree with someone like John C. Calhoun, but it makes sense if you think about it.

When bigotry transcends race.

Ain’t that special.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1619 ProjectDeclaration of IndependenceJohn C. Calhounliberation documentMax BootNikole Hannah-Jonessecessionslavery

Recommended Twitchy Video