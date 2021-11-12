CNN is Real News, Mr. President.

And these days, Real News means ditching due process in favor of shamelessly pushing a liberal, leftist agenda. Like that Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer who should be punished for taking the law into his own hands, like some vigilante.

You get the ball rolling, Brianna Keilar, and Don Lemon will run with it:

First of all, it’s incredibly intellectually dishonest to liken the Kyle Rittenhouse case to the Ahmaud Arbery case. MSNBC may have no problem conflating the two, but the circumstances are not even remotely similar.

Second off all, Don Lemon clearly doesn’t know what vigilantism actually is.

Apparently Brianna Keilar and John Berman don’t either, because they just sat there and let Don spew his BS.

We’ll give Greg Gutfeld the last word, because he says all that needs to be said about this:

