CNN is Real News, Mr. President.

And these days, Real News means ditching due process in favor of shamelessly pushing a liberal, leftist agenda. Like that Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer who should be punished for taking the law into his own hands, like some vigilante.

You get the ball rolling, Brianna Keilar, and Don Lemon will run with it:

CNN’s @brikeilarcnn & @donlemon: Kyle Rittenhouse trying to maintain order in Kenosha is “vigilantism” "We’re not supposed to be vigilantes. We’re not supposed to taking justice into our own hands. Imagine if every single person in America did that." pic.twitter.com/yCJdUTGDVK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 12, 2021

First of all, it’s incredibly intellectually dishonest to liken the Kyle Rittenhouse case to the Ahmaud Arbery case. MSNBC may have no problem conflating the two, but the circumstances are not even remotely similar.

Second off all, Don Lemon clearly doesn’t know what vigilantism actually is.

Apparently Brianna Keilar and John Berman don’t either, because they just sat there and let Don spew his BS.

And we are not supposed to be rioting in the streets or burning down businesses. https://t.co/voUupBaxhN — Beverly (@beverlyanne5292) November 12, 2021

Imagine being told by leaders and media as your city was burning that space was needed to destroy and what you’re watching is mostly peaceful protest. https://t.co/mAOS7HsKt2 — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) November 12, 2021

How exactly would these CNN “experts” classify all the rioting, looting, burning & other chaos going on in the background in Kenosha when this shooting happened?…”peaceful demonstrations”?…kinda felt like vigilante-ism to me…so why is it ok one way but not the other?…👣🤔 — barefootdave (@barefootdave2) November 12, 2021

I'm not sure if a bunch dudes standing at businesses as deterrents falls under the definition of vigilantism. But I do know that all of those people that chased him down, after he defended himself from his first attacker, definitely do. — Need More Coffee (@VX_136) November 12, 2021

Wait, I thought that you were fine with vigilantism when it was Black Lives Matter & ANTIFA. Why are you opposed to protecting your town from criminals @donlemon? I’m consistent. You are not. https://t.co/Y99C4yy8rl — Jeff Dornik (@JeffTheGK) November 12, 2021

These idiots at @CNN crack me up every time. They same people who promoted the riots for two years now try to shame you for protecting your own communities.

I can't believe people still watch this channel. Total garbage. https://t.co/Jz8rLWdBxP — Deanna (@kcmokitty) November 12, 2021

Don Lemon: Cops are bad, let people protest. Don Lemon: If I see something wrong, I call the cops. 😂🤣 https://t.co/AWVgyM9t5p — Uterus Person Rocky 👩🏻🤍 (@wavechaser2024) November 12, 2021

We’ll give Greg Gutfeld the last word, because he says all that needs to be said about this:

cheer unpeaceful protests and the defunding of police, which creates a void where crime explodes, and then condemn those who fill the void. no wonder CNN's credibility is now lower than their ratings. https://t.co/tftGn8QqdM — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 12, 2021

