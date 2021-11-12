In case you missed it, Kyle Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder demanded that Al Sharpton be removed from the courtroom.

At least that’s what MSNBC reported this morning:

https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1459162843253723146

Hmmm. Seems to have vanished. No worries. We got a screenshot:

Wow. Al Sharpton really gets around, doesn’t he? He gets around so much, that he’s evidently capable of literally being in two places at once:

it was a different attorney in a different trial in a different state. pic.twitter.com/48KQMjfPem — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 12, 2021

A very different state:

That’s … not in Kenosha. It’s nowhere near Kenosha, in fact. It’s nowhere near Wisconsin, actually.

whoever wrote this article isn't keeping track of anything. — Bilah_M (@BilaH_Miat) November 12, 2021

Lol tell me you're not actually watching either case, without telling me you're not actually watching either case. — RealMaxSmellerman (@smellerman) November 12, 2021

Yeah no kidding — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) November 12, 2021

Or maybe they just don’t care

When you care so little about facts you confuse trials. https://t.co/51JqCEecTn — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) November 12, 2021

That’s actually a far more likely explanation than that they just weren’t paying attention.

This perfectly encapsulates just how completely detached from reality MSNBC is and how their viewers literally have no idea what's actually happening. pic.twitter.com/Cb0rB8Aui5 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 12, 2021

Yeah, that’s by design.

How can @MSNBC leave this up with such a glaring factual error? Oh yeah, they have an agenda. Wrong trial. https://t.co/x4gY5OuggO — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) November 12, 2021

There’s always an agenda. They just usually try a little bit harder to hide it.

That MSNBC tweet has been up for over an hour. It's clearly wrong. But that's not even the point. The MSNBC viewer / reader is obviously spouting – very confidently, I might add – absolute bullshit because they are not getting an accurate picture from MSNBC. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 12, 2021

it’s easy to dismiss carnival acts like gateway pundit when they pull shit like this. what’s the excuse when it’s a major cable network? pic.twitter.com/RDENKwLo9m — Nino (@baldingschemer) November 12, 2021

The excuse is that liberal media outlets believe their cause is the righteous cause and thus the ends justify the means.

They’ll stealth correct it 14 hours from now and then Stelter will feature it in his newsletter as an example of how great journalism is because journalists correct their mistakes Wash, rinse, repeat — The H2 (@TheH2) November 12, 2021

There’s no such thing as fake news. pic.twitter.com/AgLW1KtzU7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 12, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video