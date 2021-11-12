By now, you probably know that Aaron Rodgers is not a fan of the COVID19 vaccine. He is apparently a fan of “Star Wars,” though.

Unfortunately, “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill isn’t a fan of Aaron Rodgers being a fan of “Star Wars”:

Here’s what Hamill tweeted:

Something wrong, Mark? Did a memo go out saying that people you disagree with aren’t allowed to like something you like?

How far he’s fallen.

Or maybe he hasn’t actually had very far to fall:

Snort.

Anyway, congratulations to Mark Hamill for making into the next phase of his life:

