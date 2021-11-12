By now, you probably know that Aaron Rodgers is not a fan of the COVID19 vaccine. He is apparently a fan of “Star Wars,” though.

"I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/i9F7ojd8w8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

Unfortunately, “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill isn’t a fan of Aaron Rodgers being a fan of “Star Wars”:

Mark Hamill rips Aaron Rodgers for wearing 'Star Wars' sweatshirt https://t.co/EOvUQ0163K pic.twitter.com/DaUV8vtNvg — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2021

Here’s what Hamill tweeted:

Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one? 😩 https://t.co/c4vntkHAHg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 10, 2021

Something wrong, Mark? Did a memo go out saying that people you disagree with aren’t allowed to like something you like?

Isn't it awesome when we have to have a hive brain in order to enjoy movies? This world where literally everything is political really sucks. TOW THE LINE OR YOU CAN'T EVEN ENJOY BOOKS OR MOVIES ANYMORE!!! #SitDown @HamillHimself you aren't even the best worst thing in #StarWars https://t.co/nDT3Za9xBl — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 12, 2021

Mark Hamill works for the Empire. https://t.co/udY9bn6o9l — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 12, 2021

Jedi goes to the dark side. https://t.co/Z8zIhjXZrc — Agorist Nexus (@AgoristN) November 12, 2021

Mark Hamill turns to the dark side and becomes Darth Vader https://t.co/b0chLYudyX — 👁Tofurkey Eyeroll A 😉 (@TheycallmejustA) November 12, 2021

He has become an insufferable little man. — Ge🦃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 11, 2021

How far he’s fallen.

Or maybe he hasn’t actually had very far to fall:

Mark Hamill was the worst Sulu to ever captain the Battlestar Galactica on Babylon 5. https://t.co/Qou8m2wf25 — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BHDonk1) November 12, 2021

Snort.

Anyway, congratulations to Mark Hamill for making into the next phase of his life:

Mark Hamill has finally attained his final form in the Star Wars universe – the crochety cultural gatekeeper who gins up angry mobs whenever One Of The Bad Guys dares to enjoy the franchise in any capacity. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 12, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video