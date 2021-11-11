White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was a guest on Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show last night, where he reiterated before all of America (or at least all of the viewers who were too lazy to change the channel) that the Biden administration is actually doing a great job fixing the economy if you really stop and think about it:

"I'm proud of the progress we've made in these ten months, but I totally respect the view of the voters that we haven't made enough progress yet, haven't gotten enough done yet… We have a lot more work to do… that's we're about" – @WHCOS w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/tnhwRLmKNL — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 11, 2021

You may be rolling your eyes at all that, but you know who isn’t? Nicolle Wallace:

How sweet. And it gets even sweeter:

Ron Klain retweeting Nicole Wallace thanking Ron Klain for Ron Klain appearing on Nicole Wallace's show pic.twitter.com/BvGVUCdyM9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 11, 2021

Isn’t that special?

Hitting that retweet button like pic.twitter.com/MMeYqPJV8g — The Ghost of Ted Kennedy (@tedkennedyboo) November 11, 2021

And the circle is complete.

And the circle-jerk is complete! — Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) November 11, 2021

Suppose that works, too.

Did someone say… circle jerk? — A Little Stitious (@skepticalesq) November 11, 2021

This is what I believe is called a circle jerk. — NotYourJewishMom🦃 (@yeshuaislord3) November 11, 2021

