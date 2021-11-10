Yesterday, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer tweeted a photo of the fuel prices at a D.C. gas station:

That is some pricey, pricey gasoline.

But as bad as it looks, there’s something more important you should know: it’s not as bad as it looks.

At least according to trans lesbian Human Rights Campaign alumna Charlotte Clymer. She couldn’t shake this feeling that something about Blitzer’s tweet was off, so she put on her detective hat and did some good, old-fashioned investigatin’:

“Accurate and also extremely misleading.”

Sounds promising, doesn’t it?

Thank you, Charlotte. This is definitely one we want to share.

Mr. Assliken’s brand of journalism is more our speed, frankly.

It’s worked out great for PolitiFact, so why not for Charlotte Clymer, too?

