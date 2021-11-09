Siraj Hashmi is a pretty popular guy ’round these parts. And understandably so. Dude’s hilarious, and with his signature List, he gets sh*t done.

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali is decidedly less popular ’round these parts. And understandably so. Dude’s a petty, vindictive douchebag who lately has been disturbingly obsessed not just with Hashmi, but also with Hashmi’s wife Emily Newman. Ali seems to have picked up this week where he left off last week, trying desperately to drag Newman into his demented beef with Hashmi.

Here’s what most recently got Ali all fired up:

congrats to @WajahatAli on coming in at #1 with this: https://t.co/KZcWyDGJnW — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 9, 2021

Wajahat Ali decided that this was the most appropriate response to earning the top spot on Siraj Hashmi’s List:

Siraj, do you agree with Emily Newman, your spouse, a former Trump official, publicly and proudly working with "The Kraken" to overturn our free and fair election? You're all about accountability & public shaming. But you never talk about this. I assume you're against it, right? https://t.co/zuYp6L6w67 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 9, 2021

What?

Also, please don't shamelessly use my daughter's cancer again as a pathetic shield and defense. This is all about public accountability, right? Well, I'm curious how none of these people who tried to overthrow the election ended up on "the list."https://t.co/UgUSQe1CoF pic.twitter.com/Sv9yAPlIqT — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 9, 2021

What?

Siraj, like all right-wing trolls, can dish it, but can never take it. Unleashes his rabid, unhinged base who throw rocks, but can never take a punch, or have accountability, always hiding behind "it's a joke." Apparently, overthrowing an election is fine with them. Good to know. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 9, 2021

WHAT???

right on schedule pic.twitter.com/yfwEQoanmn — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 9, 2021

So basically, Wajahat Ali is insane and basically deserves a permanent primo position on Siraj Hashmi’s List, is what Wajahat Ali is saying.

There’s really no other way for us to interpret Ali’s tweets.

Ali’s got nothing to be proud of.

Yes, attacking someone's spouse is definitely the way to prove you are winning the intellectual argument with their husband, Wajahat. Good job. Kudos to you on your great victory. https://t.co/Dts7mWF2AP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 9, 2021

Let me ask @WajahatAli what kind of man drags another man's wife into a dispute? Not a Pakistani man. You've apparently completed your transition into wine dad. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 9, 2021

Forget wine; Ali’s chugging Everclear.

Imagine being such a misogynist that you think a woman’s husband is responsible for what she does or thinks. I’m sure he’s a “feminist”, too. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 9, 2021

Excellent point. Almost as if Ali’s projecting all of his own moral failings onto Hashmi. And because Ali’s a bottomless barrel of moral failings, he’s going to keep doing this.

ah yes the right wing trolls are the issue here https://t.co/dj27n6oJB5 — kaitlin, young uterus person (@thefactualprep) November 9, 2021

If he put half the energy into finding the pee pee tape as he does into replies to you he’d be swimming like R. Kelly right now. — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 9, 2021

Well, Ali’s already wallowing in sh*t.

You’re going to be on The List's List soon. — A Thankful Nathan Yates 🦃 (@NathanEYates) November 9, 2021

He should probably be on a few medical professionals’ lists, too, if we’re being honest.

I mean this sincerely: I hope Wajahat is ok https://t.co/eFyy1u8Sx4 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 9, 2021

We mean this sincerely: Wajahat Ali is decidedly not OK.

He's lost his mind. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 9, 2021

It’s gone.

Out of the over 500 people who said they volunteered to be a donor for my daughter during her liver cancer, @SirajAHashmi is the ONLY person who has publicly used it as some sick collateral and defense for his politics, tweeting about it it as some shield. Who does that? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 9, 2021

Who accepts help for their daughter just to attack another man's family? Your daughter's cancer isnt the only thing toxic in her life https://t.co/cuMCJaq5uV — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) November 9, 2021

Maybe Ali’s daughter can help him come to his senses.

This Ali dude seems like a straight up terrible person. https://t.co/HlWWVamL1F — Ken Minster 🅨 (@kenminster) November 9, 2021

***

