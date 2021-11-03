It’s never a great day to be Terry McAuliffe, but today is especially rough.

So kudos to him for conceding his loss in his gubernatorial race against Republican Glenn Youngkin:

McAuliffe never took the high road during his campaign, preferring instead to stay in the gutter. So he deserves props for wishing Youngkin well.

We, too, wish Governor-elect Youngkin and his family the very best.

