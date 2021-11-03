It’s never a great day to be Terry McAuliffe, but today is especially rough.

So kudos to him for conceding his loss in his gubernatorial race against Republican Glenn Youngkin:

McAuliffe never took the high road during his campaign, preferring instead to stay in the gutter. So he deserves props for wishing Youngkin well.

At least he conceded. He's lied about rigged elections in the past when Democrats lost. We certainly don't need more crap like that in our current atmosphere. So, I'm glad he did the decent thing this time around. https://t.co/0A1vuyJhYq — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 3, 2021

We, too, wish Governor-elect Youngkin and his family the very best.