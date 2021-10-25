The January 6 riots at the Capitol were awful for many reasons. But they’ve actually proven to be quite useful for AOC. She’s managed to gin up a whole lot of sympathy for nearly losing her life despite not being in the building that was breached.

Almost ten months later, she’s still riding this wave as far as she possibly can:

Hol’ up, AOC:

And where, exactly, is AOC getting this “almost 10 dead” stat from?

Yeah, we’re not really clear on that, either.

AOC exaggerates everything: her policy expertise, her economic savoir-faire, her intelligence, and, perhaps above all, her integrity.

