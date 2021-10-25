The January 6 riots at the Capitol were awful for many reasons. But they’ve actually proven to be quite useful for AOC. She’s managed to gin up a whole lot of sympathy for nearly losing her life despite not being in the building that was breached.

Almost ten months later, she’s still riding this wave as far as she possibly can:

Any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation’s capitol must be expelled. This was a terror attack. 138 injured, almost 10 dead. Those responsible remain a danger to our democracy, our country, and human life in the vicinity of our Capitol and beyond. https://t.co/D0qLlaFjTh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 25, 2021

Hol’ up, AOC:

No members of Congress helped "plot a terrorist attack". There was a rally/protest. It devolved into a riot at the Capitol. AOC was traumatized from somewhere other than the Capitol. These are just lies to distract from how badly they and Biden are failing America. https://t.co/O3DaIsWeqb — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 25, 2021

And where, exactly, is AOC getting this “almost 10 dead” stat from?

Wtf is "almost 10 dead"? https://t.co/j1WppraKp4 — Eric Newbury (@newbury_eric) October 25, 2021

So now we're up to "almost 10 dead"…. Wtf does that mean https://t.co/ot8YBfGDBm — Travis (@OldDudeTravis) October 25, 2021

Yeah, we’re not really clear on that, either.

“Almost 10 dead” is a really weird statement — SmallTownUSA (@JakeRomus) October 25, 2021

Claiming that there is "almost 10 dead" from the 1/6 riot is deceitful in the extreme. Four people died on 1/6: all Trump supporters. It's possible to connect a couple of the later police suicides to 1/6 if one stretches enough but this need to exaggerate 1/6 speaks for itself: https://t.co/TsRFGG0tWC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 25, 2021

AOC exaggerates everything: her policy expertise, her economic savoir-faire, her intelligence, and, perhaps above all, her integrity.