Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is dead after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust.”
The gun reportedly — and inexplicably — contained a single live round.
🔴The prop gun that killed a movie cinematographer on an Alec Baldwin film set in New Mexico contained a single live round, a Hollywood union said in a memo to members https://t.co/xfRbxhjnsb
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 22, 2021
Who on earth would put a live round in a prop gun? Science publisher Johannes Velterop has a theory:
Might the prop gun have been secretly loaded with real bullets by a Trump supporter, to punish Alec Baldwin for his Trump parodies? Should be a line of inquiry. https://t.co/lmfBWEbpmS
— Johannes Velterop ⓐⓊ 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇬🇧🇩🇪😷 (@Villavelius) October 22, 2021
Should there be a line of inquiry, Johannes? You really think so?
Why is it only MAGA-types that vehemently dismiss this as one of the possible causes? Too close to the bone?
Btw, I do hope it was just an accident, but it's America after all.
— Johannes Velterop ⓐⓊ 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇬🇧🇩🇪😷 (@Villavelius) October 22, 2021
“But it’s America”? What the hell is that supposed to mean?
@SirajAHashmi I think we have a winner pic.twitter.com/BE6aibFtjc
— BWC617 (@bwc617) October 22, 2021
A hall-of-famer, to be sure.
What. The. Actual. Hell. https://t.co/wYZ7kF2U73
— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 22, 2021
When your brain is filled with excrement and skittles https://t.co/6WWpyw3G6S
— Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) October 22, 2021
Whatever meds you forgot to take this morning, please find them and take them at the earliest opportunity. https://t.co/ZT2a9w33mz
— Dead Inside Annie (@AptlyAnnie) October 22, 2021
We concur.