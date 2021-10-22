Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is dead after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust.”

The gun reportedly — and inexplicably — contained a single live round.

🔴The prop gun that killed a movie cinematographer on an Alec Baldwin film set in New Mexico contained a single live round, a Hollywood union said in a memo to members https://t.co/xfRbxhjnsb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 22, 2021

Who on earth would put a live round in a prop gun? Science publisher Johannes Velterop has a theory:

Might the prop gun have been secretly loaded with real bullets by a Trump supporter, to punish Alec Baldwin for his Trump parodies? Should be a line of inquiry. https://t.co/lmfBWEbpmS — Johannes Velterop ⓐⓊ 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇬🇧🇩🇪😷 (@Villavelius) October 22, 2021

Should there be a line of inquiry, Johannes? You really think so?

Why is it only MAGA-types that vehemently dismiss this as one of the possible causes? Too close to the bone?

Btw, I do hope it was just an accident, but it's America after all. — Johannes Velterop ⓐⓊ 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇬🇧🇩🇪😷 (@Villavelius) October 22, 2021

“But it’s America”? What the hell is that supposed to mean?

A hall-of-famer, to be sure.

When your brain is filled with excrement and skittles https://t.co/6WWpyw3G6S — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) October 22, 2021

Whatever meds you forgot to take this morning, please find them and take them at the earliest opportunity. https://t.co/ZT2a9w33mz — Dead Inside Annie (@AptlyAnnie) October 22, 2021

We concur.