It’s never a bad idea to check in on Joy Reid and see how she’s doing. So let’s see how she’s doing:

It’s not entirely clear to me that the U.S. will still be a democracy a year from now. That’s how bad things are, folks. Unfortunately. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 22, 2021

She’s fine! These people are fine!

Straight up. — Law, what rule of law? (@NoSleepTilBroo) October 22, 2021

Now I'm not sleeping! — Stephanie King (@Stephan23111507) October 22, 2021

This realization is so scary … — *S* (@TwoOhSeventeen) October 22, 2021

We are barely one today. 😔 — 🏹 𝙰𝚖𝚢 𝙱 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚗🦩 (@amybchan) October 22, 2021

Someone had to say it. I feel the same way. Thanks for the honesty, Joy. — Gigi Lolajupiter (@GLolajupiter) October 22, 2021

We’ve been screaming this for awhile now. The media and the Democrats are moving too slowly. Do more. Faster. Or all is lost. — Lola (@ItJustDsntMattr) October 22, 2021

We will be a 3rd world country and a dictatorship in months 😔 between censorship and voting control and NO money being given to the working class, strike after strike and crazy laws. We are on our way down — KING Nurse RA (@MRNurse27th) October 22, 2021

Agreed. I've already put in motion various things to leave the country with my family should it come to pass. — August V of Harlem 🔯 (@AugustCohen4) October 22, 2021

Worrisome to think so many share that same thought. — CJLouis🇨🇦🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@The_CJLouis) October 22, 2021

Indeed it is. We, too, are very concerned that there are so many gullible people out there who are happy to get swept up in the melodrama and hysterics right alongside Joy Reid.

You heard it here first. Joseph Robinette Biden will preside over the end of American democracy! https://t.co/uHhv9g9R4l — Foster (@foster_type) October 22, 2021

Even Joy Reid thinks Biden is an authoritarian. https://t.co/ieeHdi5FHk — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 22, 2021

Hey, man. She said it.

Stop exaggerating…🙄 — corandog (@corandog) October 22, 2021

She can’t, though. She literally can’t.

Democrats control the House, Senate & Executive branch. https://t.co/kGfmFpdeZo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2021

This is the kind of insane fear-mongering cable execs tell their hosts will sell (though in Joy's case, it's not working, since her audience is like a mid-sized nursing home). Dems control both houses of Congress & the WH yet they can't stop claiming they're on the way to camps: pic.twitter.com/ahUH7XRkcU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 22, 2021

Is there some kind of camp that Joy Reid can go to where she can be fully immersed in reality? Because she could really benefit from something like that.

Joy Reid is as crazy as any Q anon nut online https://t.co/OGckWGiPG3 — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) October 22, 2021