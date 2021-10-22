It’s never a bad idea to check in on Joy Reid and see how she’s doing. So let’s see how she’s doing:

She’s fine! These people are fine!

Trending

Indeed it is. We, too, are very concerned that there are so many gullible people out there who are happy to get swept up in the melodrama and hysterics right alongside Joy Reid.

Hey, man. She said it.

She can’t, though. She literally can’t.

Is there some kind of camp that Joy Reid can go to where she can be fully immersed in reality? Because she could really benefit from something like that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaAmerican democracydemocracyDemocratsjoy reidMSNBCU.S.United States