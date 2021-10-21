Did you hear that Facebook changed it’s hate speech policy to ban the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” in posts?

BREAKING: Facebook to change its hate speech policy to include posts that say "Let's go Brandon." "This while thing has gone far enough. It's offensive and really really mean," said a top executive at the social media company. — Jeff Charles, Black John Wick (@JeffOnTheRight) October 19, 2021

Well, guess what: Facebook did no such thing!

And we’re tremendously grateful to the AP for seeking out the truth about this very important issue:

A tweet falsely claimed Facebook had changed its policy on hate speech to prohibit a slogan popular among critics of President Joe Biden. The user who originated the claim told @AP it was satire, but many social media users spread it as if it were true. https://t.co/eBLBcOeBgW — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) October 21, 2021

From the AP’s fact check:

CLAIM: Facebook has changed its hate speech policy to include posts that use the phrase “Let’s go Brandon.” AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A tweet alleging that Facebook changed its policy on hate speech to prohibit the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” was meant to be satirical, the post’s author told The Associated Press. A Facebook spokesperson also confirmed to the AP that the company has not changed its policy to ban the slogan, which is popular among critics of President Joe Biden. THE FACTS: A tweet shared Wednesday by conservative commentator Jeff Charles jokingly alleged that the social media company had amended its hate speech policy to ban accounts from using the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” a meme created by opponents of Biden. Charles told the AP that his post was satirical. His Twitter bio also states: “I spit hot satire.” However, many social media users spread the incorrect claim seemingly believing it was true. Numerous users condemned the supposed action by Facebook, arguing it infringed upon freedom of speech.

Wait … so Jeff Charles’ Twitter bio says he does “hot satire.” And Jeff Charles explicitly told the AP that his tweet was satirical.

And the AP still thought Charles’ tweet merited a fact check and a published article about said fact check?

Here's Associated Press' "fact check" of my satirical tweet about Facebook's "Let's Go Brandon" policy. I have finally made it! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/WA6wVwkyUe — Jeff Charles, Black John Wick (@JeffOnTheRight) October 21, 2021

You’re officially in the big leagues, Jeff!

And the AP is officially circling the drain.

It seems @AP has it in for @RedState. They're now fact-checking my contribs tweets, even CALLING FB EXECS to fact-check an obv satirical tweet by @JeffOnTheRight. They pub'd this AFTER being told it was satire and despite Jeff's bio https://t.co/gXsvtJw0IS pic.twitter.com/y29V79XKSm — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 21, 2021

This was regarding a joke our writer @JeffOnTheRight made. He confirmed for them it was a joke. They still published the “fact check”. Unbelievable. @AP is in fact the joke, these days. They’ve fallen so far from the respected org they used to be. Pathetic. https://t.co/cQ5TeHhJhI — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 21, 2021

Maybe it was a slow news day? I wonder what I would find if I went through these "fact checks" to see how often they do this to the left? https://t.co/xxOaZreWED — Jeff Charles, Black John Wick (@JeffOnTheRight) October 21, 2021

What an intriguing thought.

Please do.

Watch out, Jeff. Next they'll investigate whether you're really the Black John Wick or the bassist for Sexual Chocolate, or whether I'm America's Sweetheart.@AP, you have more resources than I do, so if you're really that hard up for things to fact check I've got a long list. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 21, 2021

They can start with these:

God forbid @ap fact check any REAL news. How about some fact checks on Fauci and gain of function claims? Does the stimulus plan really cost $0? Are mask studies using control groups? Is the IRS really going to start spying on bank accounts w/$600 I’m them? FACT CHECK PLEASE — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 21, 2021

Ought to keep them busy for a while.