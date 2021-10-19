Everybody stop what you’re doing! Alyssa Milano has a major ANOUNCEMENT:

🚨ANOUNCEMENT🚨 On Thurs (10/21), I will be testifying in front of Congress in support of the ERA. The lack of Constitutional protections for anyone who is not a cisgender man is a blemish on the very idea of Americanism. #RiseUp4ERA #ERANow https://t.co/iMfMQSIfLD — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

And Alyssa Milano’s failure to understand that the Constitution already protects both cisgender men and anyone who is not a cisgender man is a blemish on our educational system.

Credit where it’s due, though … at least Alyssa had enough sense to try to avoid people calling her out:

Yet again, she shuts the replies off to this. 😆 https://t.co/967Bpsis0Y — Christopher Wagner (@Christo21827135) October 19, 2021

Well, you can never be too careful!

This is absolute rubbish. The equal protections clause already dose this. https://t.co/3qm936f2oJ — YesISaidThat (@YesISaidThat2) October 19, 2021

GP Narrator: The Constitution protects women and everyone else in America. https://t.co/05padfQsyj — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 19, 2021

Unfortunately for Alyssa Milano, the Constitution cannot protect her from herself.