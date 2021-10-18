Yesterday, we told you about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot literally risking people’s lives to cheer on the Chicago Sky.
“Masks for thee, but not for me!” https://t.co/Pzx1jHMqYg
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 18, 2021
Well, now that she’s had her fun, she’s getting back to business.
The business of pretending that she gives a damn about protecting Chicagoans from COVID19:
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that the Chicago Police Union (Fraternal Order of Police) is attempting to "induce an insurrection" by pushing back against vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/dtHlwIj4zB
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2021
Oh, please.
Oh boy, they’re doing that again…
— this aint parler (@AintParler) October 18, 2021
Is this what we’re doing now? Accusing everyone who questions our policies of fomenting an insurrection? Because if that’s what we’re doing, there are going to be some problems.
So now it’s just a word to describe how someone disagrees with you. https://t.co/ZzvgDQu2X4
— John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) October 18, 2021
Words used to mean things. Those were good times, weren’t they?
Now everything and its mother is an "insurrection". https://t.co/N3RFwTLN6f
— "Sophisticated" BCHIL (@BrrTChallah3) October 18, 2021
Democrats new buzz word “insurrection”
— luv2tvl (@luv2tvl1) October 18, 2021
They just love that word: insurrection!
— enlightenedone (@enlight67775232) October 18, 2021
Why is it democrats keep crying "insurrection" on things which are nothing close to a true insurrection.
Democrats cry wolf on racism, white supremacy and now insurrection. Now no one cares when those words are used.
— Scott Michaels (@scottbmichaels) October 18, 2021