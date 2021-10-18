Yesterday, we told you about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot literally risking people’s lives to cheer on the Chicago Sky.

Well, now that she’s had her fun, she’s getting back to business.

The business of pretending that she gives a damn about protecting Chicagoans from COVID19:

Oh, please.

Is this what we’re doing now? Accusing everyone who questions our policies of fomenting an insurrection? Because if that’s what we’re doing, there are going to be some problems.

Words used to mean things. Those were good times, weren’t they?

