Yesterday, we told you about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot literally risking people’s lives to cheer on the Chicago Sky.

“Masks for thee, but not for me!” https://t.co/Pzx1jHMqYg — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 18, 2021

Well, now that she’s had her fun, she’s getting back to business.

The business of pretending that she gives a damn about protecting Chicagoans from COVID19:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that the Chicago Police Union (Fraternal Order of Police) is attempting to "induce an insurrection" by pushing back against vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/dtHlwIj4zB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2021

Oh, please.

Oh boy, they’re doing that again… — this aint parler (@AintParler) October 18, 2021

Is this what we’re doing now? Accusing everyone who questions our policies of fomenting an insurrection? Because if that’s what we’re doing, there are going to be some problems.

So now it’s just a word to describe how someone disagrees with you. https://t.co/ZzvgDQu2X4 — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) October 18, 2021

Words used to mean things. Those were good times, weren’t they?

Now everything and its mother is an "insurrection". https://t.co/N3RFwTLN6f — "Sophisticated" BCHIL (@BrrTChallah3) October 18, 2021

Democrats new buzz word “insurrection” — luv2tvl (@luv2tvl1) October 18, 2021

They just love that word: insurrection! — enlightenedone (@enlight67775232) October 18, 2021