Recently, out-and-proud gay icon George Takei raised some concerns about Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special, “The Closer.”

As many were quick to point out, Chappelle “blatantly attacked” many other minority groups in his standup routine.

And, as Vice News correspondent Michael Moynihan points out, George Takei’s offense on behalf of the LGBTQ community appears to be a relatively recent development:

This is decidedly NSFW:

Those were a lot of raunchy jokes at gay people’s expense. And George Takei didn’t seem to mind at all. In fact, it looks like he was having a pretty great time.

What gives, George?

Oh, myyyyyyyyy!

