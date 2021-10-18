Recently, out-and-proud gay icon George Takei raised some concerns about Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special, “The Closer.”

If Dave Chappelle had so blatantly attacked another minority group, such as Asians, Muslims, or Jews, would Netflix have so readily stood by his artistic freedom? It’s hard not to feel like trans people are considered fair game in today’s America. This is why we must speak out. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 15, 2021

As many were quick to point out, Chappelle “blatantly attacked” many other minority groups in his standup routine.

And, as Vice News correspondent Michael Moynihan points out, George Takei’s offense on behalf of the LGBTQ community appears to be a relatively recent development:

This is decidedly NSFW:

Those were a lot of raunchy jokes at gay people’s expense. And George Takei didn’t seem to mind at all. In fact, it looks like he was having a pretty great time.

Huh. Very, very NSFW link — suffice to say, once upon a time Takei was not exactly horrified by gay jokes. He seemed to enjoy them? https://t.co/UVa8LCOHl0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 18, 2021

What gives, George?

I for one am shocked to learn that George Takei's outrage is performative https://t.co/4UVrfyOLHR — MicDre (@dremicdre) October 18, 2021

Oh, myyyyyyyyy!