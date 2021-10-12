Last night, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe made a promise to Virginia teachers:

That’s music to Rachel Bitecofer’s ears. The Strike PAC founder — whose role as Lincoln Project senior adviser is strangely nowhere to be found in her Twitter bio — is beyond relieved to know that McAuliffe won’t be sentencing teachers and students to death by banning masks:

We weren’t aware that anyone was banning masks. Thank you, Rachel, for being such a serious person and bringing this very serious problem to the public’s attention.

Maybe someone told Rachel that people were banning masks and Rachel, being a moron, took them at their word. Or maybe Rachel, being close friends with the Lincoln Project, is just an experienced and dedicated liar.

But spreading conspiracy theories is fun if they hurt conservatives!

Conveeeeeeeniently.

