Last night, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe made a promise to Virginia teachers:

To every Virginia teacher, I promise you this: I WILL raise teacher pay above the national average for the first time in the HISTORY of our Commonwealth. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 12, 2021

That’s music to Rachel Bitecofer’s ears. The Strike PAC founder — whose role as Lincoln Project senior adviser is strangely nowhere to be found in her Twitter bio — is beyond relieved to know that McAuliffe won’t be sentencing teachers and students to death by banning masks:

AND not sentence you & your students to death by banning masks in a pandemic! https://t.co/45mv6fgbEF — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) October 12, 2021

We weren’t aware that anyone was banning masks. Thank you, Rachel, for being such a serious person and bringing this very serious problem to the public’s attention.

Tell me you're pig ignorant and hysterical without telling me. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 12, 2021

Maybe someone told Rachel that people were banning masks and Rachel, being a moron, took them at their word. Or maybe Rachel, being close friends with the Lincoln Project, is just an experienced and dedicated liar.

Who has banned masks? — David Tkacz 🇹🇼 (@TkaczAdam) October 12, 2021

Who’s banning masks? — Matt Werth (@matthewwerth) October 12, 2021

no one is banning masks — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 12, 2021

Masks are options. No one is banning them. https://t.co/giIWsG9Zld — Lindsay Aspen (@aspen_lindsay) October 12, 2021

Literally no one is banning masks. Why do you feel compelled to tell such ridiculous lies? — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 12, 2021

Hysteric much? No school district in the United States has adopted a mask ban. https://t.co/CwoJfMfO2t — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) October 12, 2021

Nor is it a “death sentence” if someone is not in a mask. — Kayla Rae (@kayraecurcio) October 12, 2021

This is incredibly deranged. Not only is not masking not a death sentence, but literally no one banned masks. If you feel safer with one, have at it. — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 12, 2021

Literally NO ONE is banning masks. Stop spreading conspiracy theories. https://t.co/8QpD2x6LXw — Gulag Inmate 93271 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) October 12, 2021

But spreading conspiracy theories is fun if they hurt conservatives!

Apparently “bad ass data girl” doesn’t understand “choice”. Teachers and students have the option to wear masks. They just won’t be compelled to by government. https://t.co/fpGE6Ez0oK — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) October 12, 2021

She is a fabulist liar who worked with Lincoln Project. She removed that from her bio conveniently — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) October 12, 2021

Conveeeeeeeniently.

Hey @twitter, why don’t I see a “misleading information” caveat that you are so quick to add to other tweets? https://t.co/l1VoJKLT8v — Andreas (@sf_andreas) October 12, 2021