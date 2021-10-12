Having failed at getting elected to the U.S. Senate and the presidency, Democrat Beto O’Rourke currently has his sights set on defeating GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

And you’d best believe he ain’t playin’:

“If you want to debate, or argue, or fight, or FUCK with me on politics I’ll take it all day long.” -Beto O’Rourke pic.twitter.com/7gTDJVK09H — BetoMedia (@BetoMedia) October 12, 2021

Tough talk from a tough guy.

BetoMedia, baby.

This must be a deep fake. I hope for his sake it’s a deep fake https://t.co/62nbSxXiVW — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 12, 2021

not even a parody — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) October 12, 2021

Not an intentional one, anyway.

Sir, I want you to make your order and move along. Because this is a Wendy's and there's a long line behind you. https://t.co/MHHRCD8Fur — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 12, 2021

He’ll take it all day long 😆 — PeanutPuffNStuff (@PeanutStuff) October 12, 2021

TMI, Beto.