Having failed at getting elected to the U.S. Senate and the presidency, Democrat Beto O’Rourke currently has his sights set on defeating GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

And you’d best believe he ain’t playin’:

Tough talk from a tough guy.

 

Trending

BetoMedia, baby.

Not an intentional one, anyway.

TMI, Beto.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: argueBeto O'RourkeBetoMediadebatefightpolitics