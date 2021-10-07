Few people would not have been an improvement over disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That said, current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul seems passionately committed to being lousy in her own right.

Late last month, Hochul called on attendees at a church service “to be [her] apostles” and preach the Gospel of COVID19 Vaccination to the Christians “who aren’t listening to God and what God wants.”

We still hadn’t finished trying to wrap our heads around that one when she said this:

Maybe if we were high, that might make sense. Alas, we’re not on drugs … which means we’re just as confused as the rest of you guys.

Trending

Heh.

Kathy Hochul is a worthy successor to Andrew Cuomo, indeed.

She has to know that. Right?

She’s either making up these conversations, or she’s hearing voices. Neither situation is a great look for her.

Good luck with all that, New York.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoCOVIDCOVID19Kathy HochulNew Yorksubwaysubwaysvaccinationvaccine