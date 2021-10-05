In case you missed it, singer Richard Marx recently got into it with actor Scott Baio:

You're such a POS! Attacking a cancer survivor, a woman with tumors, and a victim of sexual abuse. What are you on? Seriously? Get help. Leave @MrsScottBaio

Alone.

Sick man! — Justice for Gabby (@Bitcoinminer70k) October 5, 2021

Pretty low to target my wife @richardmarx. Do you feel better now? https://t.co/Z7BuGVe5U6 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 5, 2021

I never targeted her, you degenerate chickenshit @ScottBaio You BOTH attacked parents whose children were murdered. Fact. Now you wanna be victims? And check your timeline for references/RTs mentioning my wife. You’re a hypocrite and a sniveling, hateful little coward. https://t.co/MQz13yAHEs — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 5, 2021

For what it’s worth, Ricochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel thought that Richard might’ve wanted to maybe think about dialing it back bit.

How old are you, dude? This is junior high crap. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

Little did Gabriel know that that would land him in Marx’s crosshairs:

Even junior high schoolers know attacking parents of murdered children is disgusting, MAGA boy. Also…project much? pic.twitter.com/jk53jJThuG — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 5, 2021

You are truly living your best life. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

The sad thing is that this evidently is Richard Marx’s best life.

Jon Gabriel supports attacking the parents of murdered children. Oh, and also hypocrisy. #maga 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/8mRCCV6pTN — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 5, 2021

Hoooookay.

Richard Marx is attacking me and this is confusing. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

We, too, are confused.

In a way, this is payback. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

It’s almost as if all this time, Richard Marx has been right here waiting for an opportunity to fight with Jon Gabriel.

When Richard Marx was starting out, he unexpectedly performed before a 4th of July event my college friends and I were attending. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

I had listened to the Pixies on the way to the event so I was displeased by the music Mr. Marx had on offer. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

So, after each song, I would shout "Whoo! Dickmarks!" until he left the stage. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

No wonder Richard so despises Jon.

Granted, not the exemplar of civility and wit to which you have grown accustomed, but I was a mere lad. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

Don’t be hard on yourself, Jon. As far as we can tell, you did nothing wrong.

Nobody cares about you loser — Patches_OHoolihan (@OHoolih4) October 5, 2021

Nobody but you and Richard Marx. https://t.co/GlbDiB979o — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

Heh.

I'm alright, nobody worry 'bout me. Why Marx got to give me a fight? Can't he just let it be? — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

Jon Gabriel is willing to let bygones be bygones. Can Richard Marx do the same?

So, to Richard Marx, I offer a hand of friendship and amity. You can go back to yelling at Chachi now. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2021

Narrator: Richard Marx cannot let bygones be bygones.

Have you held on to the night? It really sets him off when people don’t. — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) October 5, 2021

I stumbled across his feed a few months ago and yikes. That guy needs to log off. https://t.co/MdSI4wlLwo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 5, 2021

Richard needs to log off, like, yesterday.