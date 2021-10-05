As we told you yesterday, pro-illegal-immigration activists decided that it wasn’t enough to follow Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into a bathroom and film her; they had to follow her onto an airplane, too.

A DACA recipient named Karina tried to ask Kyrsten Sinema if she'd support a pathway to citizenship for immigrants and Sinema refused to answer. If Karina was a corporation and held a giant fundraiser for Sinema, maybe she'd get an answer. pic.twitter.com/DPbPuUe8yl — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021

Karina doesn’t deserve an answer, because she elected to harass Kyrsten Sinema on a flight instead of displaying a modicum of basic civility.

But Guardian and Jacobin Magazine journalist David Sirota not only thinks that Karina deserves an answer; he thinks Sen. Sinema is actually a hypocrite for not wishing to indulge Karina’s rudeness:

“Senators need to hear from their constituents…Hearing from constituents early and often makes a world of difference.” – @KyrstenSinema a few months ago to corporate lobbyistshttps://t.co/g3GajX11qp https://t.co/UbVlZ6PEnB — David Sirota (@davidsirota) October 5, 2021

What David here doesn’t seem to realize is that his evidence of Kyrsten Sinema’s hypocrisy is not actually evidence of Kyrsten Sinema’s hypocrisy.

Are illegal aliens constituents? — BB (@bbnwi84) October 5, 2021

Fact-check: true.

That woman confronting her is not her constituent, she is not a citizen. And this bill is terrible and Sinema choosing not to support is in the best interests of her voters — Tyler Linnebur 🇺🇸🗽 (@tylerlinnebur) October 5, 2021

