As we told you yesterday, pro-illegal-immigration activists decided that it wasn’t enough to follow Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into a bathroom and film her; they had to follow her onto an airplane, too.
A DACA recipient named Karina tried to ask Kyrsten Sinema if she'd support a pathway to citizenship for immigrants and Sinema refused to answer.
If Karina was a corporation and held a giant fundraiser for Sinema, maybe she'd get an answer. pic.twitter.com/DPbPuUe8yl
— jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021
Karina doesn’t deserve an answer, because she elected to harass Kyrsten Sinema on a flight instead of displaying a modicum of basic civility.
But Guardian and Jacobin Magazine journalist David Sirota not only thinks that Karina deserves an answer; he thinks Sen. Sinema is actually a hypocrite for not wishing to indulge Karina’s rudeness:
“Senators need to hear from their constituents…Hearing from constituents early and often makes a world of difference.” – @KyrstenSinema a few months ago to corporate lobbyistshttps://t.co/g3GajX11qp https://t.co/UbVlZ6PEnB
— David Sirota (@davidsirota) October 5, 2021
What David here doesn’t seem to realize is that his evidence of Kyrsten Sinema’s hypocrisy is not actually evidence of Kyrsten Sinema’s hypocrisy.
Are illegal aliens constituents?
— BB (@bbnwi84) October 5, 2021
Since when are illegal aliens constituents?
— Brian M (@moloney_brian) October 5, 2021
Illegal aliens are not constituents of a US senator https://t.co/LPAlyHrq8i
— Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) October 5, 2021
Fact-check: true.
Illegal immigrants are not her constituents.
— Sigma Mindset (@SugMale) October 5, 2021
Illegal immigrants are not constituents
— Mark Strother (@Strohbro_Virgil) October 5, 2021
Illegal aliens aren't constituents. Try harder.
— Kreepy Krae 👻 (@kriissaa_krae) October 5, 2021
Illegal immigrants can't vote. Not her constituent
— Run. (@RosaDelight000) October 5, 2021
Illegal aliens aren't constituents. It's not like they can vote for her.
— Ernest of Borgnine (@ACK2069) October 5, 2021
Not legally, anyway.
That woman confronting her is not her constituent, she is not a citizen. And this bill is terrible and Sinema choosing not to support is in the best interests of her voters
— Tyler Linnebur 🇺🇸🗽 (@tylerlinnebur) October 5, 2021
It seems to us that Kyrsten Sinema is still as concerned as ever about what her constituents need.