Hey look, everybody. CNN employees have some thoughts about the unchecked spread of fake news:

CNN host: Facebook “should face some sort of consequences” for untruthful information; “and they should be regulated.” If content on FB "is not true, it should be actionable." pic.twitter.com/CQPuxt1HPW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2021

Now do CNN https://t.co/BrG15PYERF — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 5, 2021

The irony of CNN hosts raising concerns about misinformation is not lost on us. Misinformation and deception is CNN’s bread and butter. And that goes double for Don Lemon, who, fashionable as he may be in his snazzy periwinkle sweater, consistently vomits up BS on a nightly basis.

Earlier in his interview with John Berman and Brianna Keilar, here’s what Lemon had to say about violence and riots:

CNN’s @donlemon tries to explain why riots destroying mom & pop shops aren’t as bad as when politicians feel threatened pic.twitter.com/424CdLfm06 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2021

People weren’t just breaking into shoe stores last summer, Don. They were setting fires. Destroying businesses. Beating up innocents. There is no comparison between last summer’s riots and January 6 … because last summer’s riots were far more costly and deadlier.

shouldn't this say "insurrection and BLM riots"? pic.twitter.com/I2HNtZHDoh — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) October 5, 2021

Yes. It should.

Let’s be clear: we absolutely do not condone the Capitol rioters. Their actions were genuinely deplorable. But arguing that they posed a greater threat to Americans or democracy than the people who spent a months straight-up threatening Americans and democracy is intellectually dishonest, not to mention morally bankrupt. Contra Don Lemon, insurance can’t replace what innocent civilians lost last year at the hands of violent rioters.

Wonder how he'd feel if someone invaded his home in the Hamptons and cleaned out everything he owns including his cars. He's such a hypocrite — JLH__NYC (@JillH__NYC) October 5, 2021

"Politicians' feelings matter more than ordinary Americans' livelihoods, churches, and lives of people like David Dorn," Don Lemon explains. https://t.co/3VlBZUNPP1 — Sharma (@bansisharma) October 5, 2021

Compared it to a stolen shoe…. Ignores the lives/businesses burned and destroyed for a year and a half, the dozens of people who died, the thousands of officers injured. But let’s just focus on a shoe — Michael L (@MJL0807) October 5, 2021

"A shoe can be replaced." Many businesses can't be replaced, Don. And what about the dozens of lives lost in the BLM/Antifa riots last year? How do you replace them? — AdamInHTownTX (Let's Go Brandon!) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 5, 2021

Imagine reducing the millions of dollars in damages, cities destroyed, lives lost, livelihoods demolished, and establishment of brown shirt rule, to "a shoe." — Christy (@stinarita383) October 5, 2021