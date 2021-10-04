Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema may think she’s hot stuff for looking out for the interests of her fellow Arizonans, but the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd thinks she needs to get over herself already and give Joe Biden that win he really needs right now:

What is the principle leading Kyrsten Sinema "to obstruct the party of her own president, who really needs a win right now?" asks @maureendowd. https://t.co/tzUnm3yif5 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 4, 2021

Dammit, Kyrsten Sinema! What possible principle could you have that blinds you to the importance of giving Joe Biden a win right now?

Not being a lunatic. https://t.co/FtpjARHzzr — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 4, 2021

OK, those are pretty good answers.

Principles are what’s guiding her. https://t.co/WXxHjn5rmj — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 4, 2021

So, the principle is … having principles. No wonder Maureen Dowd is so beside herself.

Principles are about doing what a powerful person wants so he isn't embarrassed. https://t.co/hmpcuETCuu — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 4, 2021

'What could possibly be more important than party loyalty?' https://t.co/32TLVUpmpq — The Errata Sheet (@TheErrataSheet) October 4, 2021

Sinema: I represent the people in my state. NYT: But the president *needs* a win. WAAAHHHH! https://t.co/y1Nk5FHrAL — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 4, 2021

Oh. He really needs a win? That changes everything. Proceed with bankrupting the country. https://t.co/2y3aJNPNTM — The H2 (@TheH2) October 4, 2021

This is all just so asinine.

Ah the talkers are out. Biden was inches from a HUGE win with the bipartisan bill. The $3.5T has never been inches away, we’ve known that for months. That’s why Pelosi was pushing BIF first! But Sinema is the approved scapegoat for the entire party’s failures. https://t.co/1cT9eF7DuQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 4, 2021

Don’t get me wrong — if Dems want to eat their own you won’t hear me complain. But arguing Sinema is the one obstructing here when the plan she advocated had a Biden bill becoming law, and her opponents said *out loud* that nothing was better than something .. is Orwellian. pic.twitter.com/ztmMn2c8tC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 4, 2021

The Left needs a scapegoat. And Kyrsten Sinema fits the bill.

The principle involved is representing what's best for Arizona, and not putting party before country. Why should Sinema vote for a bill she thinks would likely be both unpopular & unsuccessful if passed, Maureen? https://t.co/wbj1tRtrao pic.twitter.com/juN7U1X5rV — ryuge (@0ryuge) October 4, 2021

Her very own president! Amazing how quickly they start to sound identical to Trump ultras. https://t.co/W93YSjpCI0 — Foster (@foster_type) October 4, 2021

Happened at lightning speed.

Say it loud ”Country over Party!” funny that only works one way for the @nytimes https://t.co/Z5uvD37A9L — Evan Power (@EvanPower) October 4, 2021

So country over party isn’t cool anymore? Got it. https://t.co/fMy6xWFJaA — Chris (@Polkhigh4td) October 4, 2021

I thought principles over party was the hip new thing? https://t.co/CXnaQM1XO0 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 4, 2021

You’re livin’ in the past, man.

I seem to remember something about “country over party”, which is apparently important except when it’s not. — prima facie (@primafacie) October 4, 2021

That whole country over party thing went away quick. https://t.co/6WuEhFFotT — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 4, 2021

It went away the moment Donald Trump left office. Funny, that.