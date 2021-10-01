Now that he no longer has the threat of a recall looming over him, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is free to push forward with his great leadership and brilliant ideas:

BREAKING: CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 1, 2021

Is that really what it’s about, Governor? Because it doesn’t feel like that’s what this is really about.

Newsom will not as yet require CA teachers and staff to get vaccine even though their students will have to get the jab. pic.twitter.com/A3uFuGKc67 — Jill Tucker (@jilltucker) October 1, 2021

Ahem.

If only students had a union https://t.co/YZuUZa65zt — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 1, 2021

It’s almost as if none of this is being done for the students’ benefit in the slightest.

Vaccines work so I want to see Gov. Newsom's kids get vaccinated for yellow fever, malaria, rabies and typhoid. Because why not? Vaccines work and Gavin Newsom's kids should take all of them. https://t.co/KFhiIkAzCl — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 1, 2021

Don’t talk crazy now, Karol. Gavin Newsom’s kids are more special than yours.

This is not about public health. https://t.co/6BJSwGbH5X — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 1, 2021

Nothing you do is about keeping people safe. It's about control and the tingle up your leg you get when you can command someone to act against their will. Democrats are becoming less and less American by the day. https://t.co/8Q7LtCrp7P — Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 1, 2021

Among other things that might be said, here we have one more major rule change announced by decree of the governor's office. What form of government does the state of California have? This is not republicanism, it is effectively a monarchy/dictatorship. https://t.co/rplJlNheBC — David Shane (@david_shane) October 1, 2021

I keep waiting for some larger force to come and stop this, but I don't think it's going to happen https://t.co/dTh8vHW4l0 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 1, 2021

Hopefully something will happen.

You really do want people to just leave the state, don't you. https://t.co/xvEnytpecz — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 1, 2021

In the meantime, Gov. Newsom:

