No good deed goes unpunished. Not even saving a baby from likely abuse and possible death at the hands of the Taliban:

JUST IN – U.S. Marine who saved a baby at Kabul airport is now under investigation for appearing on stage with Trump at a recent rally in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/XQUdEBwjsu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 30, 2021

Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark is reportedly under investigation by the US military for "partisan political activity."pic.twitter.com/wsCJzGjNtu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 30, 2021

What the hell kind of garbage is this?

Really @24thMEUMarines @DeptofDefense??

US Marine, Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark,

seen in viral video rescuing baby at Kabul airport investigated for appearing at Trump rally https://t.co/J0oieShKlh — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) September 30, 2021

More from Task & Purpose:

“The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) has initiated a command investigation regarding LCpl Hunter Clark’s attendance at the event last weekend to determine if any DoD policies were violated,” said Capt. Kelton J Cochran, a spokesman for the 24th MEU. “Any details pertaining to this incident are not releasable while the investigation is being conducted.” Cochran did not specify what policies that Clark may have violated, but the Defense Department does not allow active-duty troops to “speak before a partisan political gathering, including any gathering that promotes a partisan political party, candidate, or cause.” … However, Clark was not in uniform when he appeared with Trump. Nor did he campaign for a political candidate or suggest that service members follow a political party.

Watch Clark’s full appearance and see for yourselves:

He didn’t say a word to promote Donald Trump. If Clark’s presence was promoting anything, it was the military.

The same military that’s now investigating him.

Guy should be awarded a medal and instead this administration wants to punish him for the apparent crime of appearing with Trump (and not even in uniform)? https://t.co/Lh7eK5aAso — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 30, 2021

Seriously, this is ridiculous.