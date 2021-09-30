No good deed goes unpunished. Not even saving a baby from likely abuse and possible death at the hands of the Taliban:

What the hell kind of garbage is this?

“The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) has initiated a command investigation regarding LCpl Hunter Clark’s attendance at the event last weekend to determine if any DoD policies were violated,” said Capt. Kelton J Cochran, a spokesman for the 24th MEU. “Any details pertaining to this incident are not releasable while the investigation is being conducted.”

Cochran did not specify what policies that Clark may have violated, but the Defense Department does not allow active-duty troops to “speak before a partisan political gathering, including any gathering that promotes a partisan political party, candidate, or cause.”

However, Clark was not in uniform when he appeared with Trump. Nor did he campaign for a political candidate or suggest that service members follow a political party.

Watch Clark’s full appearance and see for yourselves:

He didn’t say a word to promote Donald Trump. If Clark’s presence was promoting anything, it was the military.

The same military that’s now investigating him.

Seriously, this is ridiculous.

